Police choir set to make Eisteddfod history

North Wales Police will make history today (3 August) by becoming the first emergency service choir to compete at the National Eisteddfod.

Côr Heddlu Gogledd Cymru will be competing against 12 other choirs in the New to the Eisteddfod Choir Competition in the main Pavilion on the Maes at Wrexham.

The mixed choir was established in August 2024 with the aim of promoting positive mental health and to also promote the Welsh language in the workplace.

With just under 60 members – including serving officers, staff, volunteers as well as retired colleagues from across the region, the choir meets weekly at Police Headquarters in Colwyn Bay.

Learn Welsh

Conductor and Sergeant Arwyn Tudur Jones said: “A proportion of the choir are non-Welsh speakers so it’s a great opportunity for some of the members to learn Welsh and become comfortable in using the language day to day, in work and at home. This will also be the first time that many of them will have attended an Eisteddfod, let alone compete, so this is a fantastic opportunity for them to immerse themselves in the Welsh language.”

Sadly, in May this year the choir tragically lost its Musical Director – renowned Welsh pianist Annette Bryn Parri.

Sergeant Jones said: “Sunday will be extremely emotional for us to be on stage without our dear Annette – however it was always her dream to see us compete on the Eisteddfod stage, so we are proud to be fulfilling her wishes. We have no doubt that she will be with us every step of the way.

“We will be accompanied by Hawys Parri, Annette’s daughter-in-law who has been assisting with rehearsals over recent weeks and I would like to extend my thanks to her for stepping in during such difficult circumstances. I would also like to thank Dilwyn Price, Conductor of Côr Alaw in Old Colwyn who has recently guided us during rehearsals, and I would also like to thank Rhys Meirion and Robat Arwyn for their support and advice. Their encouragement and leadership have inspired us to give our best.

‘Huge honour’

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman added: “This is such an exciting milestone for North Wales Police, and with the Eisteddfod being such an important cultural event it is a huge honour for us to be competing.

“The choir represents us here in North Wales Police really well – the connection, the positivity, the passion and also the respect for Wales and the Welsh language.

“Of course we will all be thinking of Annette on Sunday. She was an integral part of our team and from day one she put her heart and soul into developing and nurturing the choir. Her warmth, talent and passion was outstanding and I know she deeply cherished her role. I have no doubt that her legacy will live on and I’m sure she will be feeling just as proud as I am when the choir will be on the Pavilion stage.”

The competition will begin at 2.40pm in the main Pavilion, with the North Wales Police Choir the 5th choir to perform.

