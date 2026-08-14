Polson Twins share 5 most beautiful towns in Wales

Nation Cymru staff

Viral content creators The Polson Twins have shared a video revealing ‘the 5 most beautiful towns in Wales’.

Twin brothers, Ashley & Andrew Polson have grown a huge worldwide following after content creators and internet comedians from Swansea, Wales began sharing their humorous social media sketches highlighting cultural quirks, family dynamics, and the comedic differences between English and Welsh accents and lifestyles.

The twins have amassed over 100,000 followers across their social media accounts to date, gaining massive popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram with lighthearted, relatable skits.

Ashley and Andrew, 28, have captured the hearts of the nation by making scores of people chuckle at their witty take on cultural differences.

Before finding their niche in comedy, they spent several years posting fitness and workout content, but found their home in comedy and haven’t looked back since.

One of their first clips to go viral was titled ‘Walking past someone in England vs Wales’ which portrays an English person waling past with his head down, as opposed to a Welsh man who stops for extensive fast-paced chatter.

One of their latest videos sees the pair trying to guess Wales’ ‘5 most beautiful towns’, with Brecon coming in at number one.

According to their reel, the rundown follows with Aberystwyth in second place, Betws y Coed at number three and Conwy and Tenby taking the fourth and fifth positions.

Brecon Aberystwyth Betws y Coed Conwy Tenby

‘This is going to be difficult’ they said, while stressing how it’s not their list, they’re just reading it out.

Although things went quite well for the brothers, despite perhaps their pronunciation of Betws y Coed and use of ‘Brecon Beacons’ and not its official name of Bannau Brycheiniog and ‘Snowdon/Snowdonia’ as opposed to ‘Yr Wyddfa/Eryri’, their guess at St David’s overlooked the fact that the location is in fact a city.

St Davids in Pembrokeshire is Britain’s smallest city by population and area, holding city status since 1995. Home to fewer than 2,000 people and styled like a charming village, it sits in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park as a historic hub for coastal walks, wildlife, and Welsh heritage.

The brothers also revealed that they have yet to visit anywhere in north Wales.

Brecon

At number one on the list was Brecon (Welsh: Aberhonddu) – a historic market town in Powys, mid-Wales, located at the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The town features Georgian architecture, a 12th-century cathedral, and serves as a major gateway for hikers exploring Pen y Fan and surrounding peaks.

Key attractions and sights include:

Brecon Cathedral: An ancient place of worship dating back to the 11th and 13th centuries.

Y Gaer: A cultural hub featuring a museum, art gallery, and local library in the old Shire Hall.

Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal: A scenic waterway with peaceful towpaths and the nearby Brynich Aqueduct.

Pen y Fan: The highest peak in south Wales, located just south of the town.

Theatr Brycheiniog: A prominent venue for local arts, music, and performances.

Keep up with the antics of the Polson Twins on Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook. Follow their fitness account here.

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