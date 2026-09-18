Pop icon announces two Welsh dates as part of world tour

Nation.Cymru Staff

Ronan Keating is bringing his world tour to Wales next summer, with two concerts celebrating his 30-year career alongside fellow pop stars Blue and the Germein Sisters.

Keating will perform Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2027 on Thursday 1 July and then again at Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday 9 July as part of the Just Getting Started World Tour.

The shows will see him bring a catalogue of Boyzone classics and global solo hits to the stage, bringing the songs that audiences have loved for decades into a new chapter.

Looking ahead to the tour, Ronan said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to have spent more than three decades doing what I love. I’ve travelled the world, made records I’m enormously proud of and, most importantly, had audiences singing those songs back to me night after night.

“The reason I’ve called this tour Just Getting Started is because I genuinely feel I’m entering a new chapter. I understand myself, my music and what I want to say more clearly than ever before, and I want to celebrate these songs with audiences in a way that feels fresh.

“I feel creatively energised, deeply grateful and more connected to what I do than ever, and I can’t wait to share that with people around the world.”

Across Boyzone and his solo career, Keating has sold more than 45 million records globally, spanning a catalogue of 21 albums.

His first solo album, Ronan, went straight to No.1 in the UK achieving 4 x Platinum status and spent over a year in the charts (63 weeks). His 10 Years Of Hits album also went straight to No. 1, and has now surpassed 2 billion streams.

With a Guinness World Record for having 30 consecutive UK Top 10 singles, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Elvis Presley, Keating has established himself as one of the most commercially successful Irish artists.

Blue

Joining Keating for both Welsh dates will be Blue, who are themselves celebrating more than 25 years in the business and a career which has seen them become one of the UK’s most successful pop groups.

This year saw the double BRIT Award winner’s release Reflections, the band’s fourth studio album to hit the UK Top 5.

The album sees Blue’s founder members Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe reflecting on their shared history, their partnership, and their friendship.

Their quarter-century career encompasses three consecutive UK Number 1 albums, 11 Top 10 singles, Noughties pop classics One Love and All Rise, and two BRIT Awards (British Breakthrough Act 2002 and British Pop Act 2003).

Opening the night at both shows will be Australian pop trio Germein Sisters.

Tickets go on general sale 10am on Friday September 25 via depotlive.co.uk , llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more updates, visit the Ronan Keating website and Blue website here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.