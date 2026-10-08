Pop icons reunite and join forces for massive arena tour

Nation.Cymru staff

Pop fans are being given the chance to relive one of the defining eras of early-2000s British pop when Hear’Say & Liberty X: Popstars – The Originals tour comes to Wales next year.

The two groups, who became household names during the explosion of reality television and pop music at the turn of the millennium, will join forces at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena in April 2027 for a night celebrating the music and nostalgia of the era.

Hear’Say rose to fame following the first series of Popstars in 2000, quickly becoming one of the biggest pop acts in Britain. The group went straight to number one with debut single Pure and Simple, while their follow-up releases cemented their place in the UK pop landscape.

Liberty X emerged from the same Popstars phenomenon and went on to enjoy major chart success of their own. The group became particularly well known for hits including Just a Little, Got to Have Your Love and Being Nobody, establishing a distinctive place in the pop scene of the early 2000s.

Popstars – The Originals brings the two acts together for a nostalgic live show aimed at fans who remember the era — while offering a new generation the opportunity to experience some of its most recognisable pop music on stage.

The Cardiff date will form part of the tour’s 2027 schedule, with the Utilita Arena providing the setting for an evening built around familiar hits, live performances and the distinctive pop culture of the period.

Tickets for the show in the Welsh capital will be priced from £69.95, with tickets going on general sale from 9am on Friday 16 October 2026.

With the early-2000s nostalgia boom continuing to bring established pop acts back to the stage, Hear’Say & Liberty X: Popstars – The Originals is set to offer the Welsh audiences a full evening of songs from a generation that grew up with Popstars, chart battles and some of British pop’s most memorable television moments.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their formation, Hear’Say UK and Liberty X bring their reunion tour to Utilita Arena Cardiff on Wednesday April 28, 2027

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Pre-sale via our Utilita Arena website on 15 October, 9am

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Tickets on general sale Friday 16 October, 9am

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