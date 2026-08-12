Pop punk band Mattoidz return with new single ahead of new album

Nation.Cymru staff

Pop punk band Mattoidz release new single ahead of first album in more than a decade.

Mish Mash Mosh is the first single from Mattoidz since Blodeuo in 2024, and that was quite a wait since they last released an album (Tri) in 2013.

This latest release sees the pop-punkers returning to their roots. With the energy so characteristic of the band’s songs, witty humour, muscular riffs, and a memorable chorus.

Like many of the band’s most tongue-in-cheek songs, Mish Mash Mosh is an ego-vehicle for bassist Gareth Delve. Where a more sensible band might have slowed down and reflected on getting older, Mish Mash Mosh shuts its eyes and runs straight on.

Regarding the new single, Gareth Delve said: “I was out walking the dog when the song’s opening lyrics popped into my head—‘Ti’n meddwl bod e’n ffyni, bo fi ffili rhoi e fyny’ [You think it’s funny that I can’t put it up]—and that became the foundation for a song about being addicted to things (mainly smartphones—unable to put them down).

“Usually, you want to put a bit of time and love into a song, but not this one; it was ‘Bish Bash Bosh’—job done. Don’t look too deeply into it because it doesn’t make much sense, but that’s what I like about it.

“Sometimes, after finishing playing a song for the first time, you just want to laugh, and that’s what happened with ‘Mish Mas Mosh’; put it in the same boat as ‘Sos Coch’ and ‘Rhywbeth o’i Le (Powns!)’. ‘Mish Mash Mosh’ definitely falls into the band’s ‘Half-daft’ category.”

Nico Dafydd, from the Fflach Cymunedol label, said: “Mattoidz were the band we grew up with. They were the local heroes. They had a huge influence on the area’s music for a decade, so it’s an honour to be releasing their latest music to an eager new generation.”

Back on the scene

After a long time away from the scene, Mattoidz are back recording, gigging, and releasing new music. They are originally from south west Wales. They scooped the Best Band award at the RAP Awards in 2006, following the release of their debut album Edrych Yn Well O Bell the previous year on the RASP label.

The band is best known for combining witty, energetic songs about cold callers (Dyn Telesales), second homes (Dwi Ishe Prynu Ty yn Tydrath), and tomato ketchup (Sos Coch) with more charming rock ballads like Anodd Gadael and Tan y Tro Nesa, alongside all manner of heavy anthems.

Their live performances are also memorable, featuring the undiminished energy of frontmen Delve and Hefin Thomas, Rhys James’s distinctive guitar work – with his pedals working overtime – and Steve Owen on drums (most likely in cut-off sleeves).

Mattoidz released three records with Fflach via the RASP sub-label: the single Dyn Telesales, the EP Tan y Tro Nesa, and the album Edrych Yn Well O Bell. After releasing independently since 2007, the ‘Toidz returned to Fflach (with their tails between their legs) in 2024 to release their first single in a decade.

Now operating as Fflach Cymunedol, the label feels like the perfect home for a band that was so influential during the golden age of south west indie music.

Mattoidz will play a special gig celebrating south west bands from the 90s and 00s at Crymych Rugby Club on August 1st, alongside Jess and Jonny Panic. A series of singles will follow before the release of their fourth album, Gwenwyn Ysblennydd, on Fflach Cymunedol in the autumn.

You can listen to the track here.

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