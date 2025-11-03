Pop sensation to launch Cardiff Pride weekend 2026

Multi-platinum pop star Mika will kick off Cardiff’s Pride celebrations next summer with a headline show at the city’s historic castle.

Mika will light up the capital on Friday June 12, 2026, bringing his signature sound to TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live, in collaboration with Pride Cymru, at Cardiff Castle.

Throughout his career Mika’s alternative pop sound has earned comparisons to Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and Prince. His 2007 single Grace Kelly sold more than 3 million copies worldwide and made him the second British single ever to top the chart based on download sales alone.

Other hits soon followed, including Lollipop, Happy Ending, Relax Take It Easy, Love Today, Celebrate (feat. Pharrell Williams), and Popular Song (with Ariana Grande), earning him billions of streams and fans worldwide.

Renowned for his theatrical style, Mika has won several awards including BRITs, GRAMMYs, Ivor Novellos, MTV Awards and more. His headline show at Cardiff Castle promises to be a night of pop brilliance, kicking off Pride weekend in style.

Joining Mika on the night will be indie-pop band The Feeling, known for their singalong hits including Fill My Little World, Love It When You Call, and Never Be Lonely.

Opening the night will be Cardiff’s very own Gwenno, a Mercury Prize-nominated artist celebrated for her synth-pop sound and use of the Welsh and Cornish languages.

Acts previously announced for DEPOT Live include Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mika to Cardiff Castle. His live shows are always bursting with energy and celebration and bringing that spirit to Cardiff is going to be something truly special.

“We’re proud to be teaming up with Pride Cymru to deliver a night that celebrates love, music and unity in the heart of the city.”

Dan Walsh, Chair of Pride Cymru said: “DEPOT Live has been an integral part of a determined effort to make Cardiff one of the UK’s greatest music cities and we’re delighted to be joining forces to bring Mika to Cardiff.

“Mika is a world renowned artist and entertainer who we are so excited to have kick off Pride Cymru’s annual celebrations in 2026″.

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday via DEPOT Live and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via DEPOT Live and Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit DEPOT Live.