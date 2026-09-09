Pop star Hilary Duff gives her verdict on Welsh delicacy during Cardiff show

Amelia Jones

Pop star Hilary Duff has delivered her verdict on one of Wales’ best-known treats after trying a Welsh cake for the first time – declaring it “tasty” but “a little dry”.

The former Disney star sampled the Welsh delicacy while performing at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday as part of her The Lucky Me Tour, her first concert in Wales.

Footage shared by fans shows Duff sitting on the stage and examining the Welsh cakes before trying to work out what was in them.

She said: “One has like sugar or salt on top, and is it cranberry? Blueberry? What’s going on here?

“Currant? Dates? Ah raisins. Is this a breakfast food? No, it’s a treat. Where’s my tea?”

After taking a bite, she added: “It’s tasty, but a little dry. You guys are shaking your head, but you know it’s dry.

“Am I supposed to dip it in my tea? You guys didn’t do me right, you did me dirty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selina | Cardiff blogger 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@selinaroseeats)

The video prompted humorous responses from fans. One commented: “The fact Cardiff has the best welsh cake shop by the castle with various flavours and they gave her the dry packet ones”

Another added: “Ahh def didn’t get those from the indoor market. How lovely of her to do that. I’ve had non Welsh friends ask if they toast them and add butter.”

Duff’s return to touring marks a major comeback for the star, who became one of the biggest names among a generation of young Disney fans in the early 2000s.

Alongside her acting career, Duff found success as a singer, with hits including So Yesterday, Come Clean and Wake Up.

She is currently in the middle of her Lucky Me Tour, her first major headline tour in almost 20 years. She kicked off the tour in the US in June and is now on the UK and Ireland leg.

The tour is supporting her first new album in almost a decade, Luck… or Something, which was released on 20 February 2026.

Before the show she was also spotted dining at the Sonder Bar and Bistro in Pontcanna.

You can watch the full video here.

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