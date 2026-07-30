Popular BBC antiques show issues casting call for households across Wales

Amelia Jones

People across Wales are being invited to open their doors to a hit BBC programme that could uncover the hidden stories, and value behind some of their most treasured possessions.

Applications have opened for the next series of BBC One’s The Travelling Auctioneers, with the daytime favourite searching for Welsh households to feature in episodes being filmed between this summer and October.

Those chosen to take part will receive the help of leading auctioneers and specialist restorers, who will investigate the history and craftsmanship behind each object before revealing what it could be worth. Some items may even go under the hammer.

Each episode also explores the personal stories attached to the belongings, giving contributors the chance to share family memories, milestones and the sentimental value that makes each item unique.

Returning for the new series are auctioneers Bee Harford, Izzie Balmer and JB Broad, alongside restorers JJ Chalmers, Lauren Wood and Robin Johnson.

Series producer Ami Anderson said: “Every collection tells a story. Sometimes it’s about a family’s history, sometimes it’s about a lifetime of collecting, and sometimes it’s simply about helping people move on to a new chapter.

“We’re looking for contributors from every corner of the UK with interesting belongings, personal stories and items that could benefit from the expertise of our auctioneers and restorers.

“If you’ve ever wondered what might be hiding in your loft, garage, shed or spare room, we’d love to hear from you.”

The production team is especially keen to hear from people who are downsizing, moving home or sorting through inherited belongings. They’re also interested in unusual antiques and collectables, treasured possessions that could be restored before auction, and anyone looking to declutter as they begin a new chapter.

Applications close on September 30, with previous episodes of The Travelling Auctioneers available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You can apply to take part here.

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