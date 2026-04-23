Popular Cornish bakery brand opens first ever Welsh location

A popular Cornish bakery has opened its first ever Welsh location, bringing a new food and drink experience to the heart of Wales.

Cornish Bakery launched its brand new site in Betws-y-Coed this week, marking a major milestone for the independent business as it expands into Wales for the first time.

The new bakery, located within part of the village’s distinctive railway building on Station Approach, has been transformed into a modern, design-led space while retaining many of its original features.

Spanning 2,500 sq ft, the site is one of the company’s largest to date and also introduces a brand new concept, ‘RISE by Cornish Bakery’, designed to offer a more flexible, all-day hospitality experience.

Located at the entrance to Eryri National Park, the Betws-y-Coed bakery has been designed around the idea of anticipation – the moment before guests head into the mountains and forests, or return from a day on the trails.

Interiors feature bespoke details and a strong sense of place, including hand-made woven Welsh tapestries from local designers used as wall hangings, which nod to North Wales’ craft heritage while complementing Cornish Bakery’s coastal roots.

Natural materials, warm lighting and generous seating are intended to encourage guests to linger rather than simply grab-and-go, aligning the space with the slower pace of a staycation or weekend break. The brand has emphasised that its locations are designed as flexible community hubs as much as visitor stops, supporting informal meet-ups, remote work and family catch-ups alongside tourist traffic.

Cornish Bakery in Betws-y-Coed offers the company’s core range, including its award- winning Cornish pasties, sausage rolls and handcrafted viennoiseries alongside speciality coffee roasted by Cornwall-based B Corp supplier Origin Coffee. Regulars of other Cornish Bakery sites will recognise the emphasis on food baked fresh through the day and ethically sourced hot drinks, which the brand positions as central to the way it wants customers to feel when they visit.

The company says what sets the Betws-y-Coed site apart is the expanded menu of licensed small plates, created to work for breakfast, brunch, lunch and early evening dining. Dishes include Chorizo and Shakshuka baked eggs made with free-range St Ewe eggs from Cornwall, Cornish Huevos Rancheros with black beans, tomatoes and guacamole, and a Crab Gratin featuring dauphinoise potatoes, Cornish cheddar, lemon and parsley.

Sharers such as the Cornish Ploughman’s plate for two, with ham hock and piccalilli terrine, farmhouse sausage roll, Cornish cheddar, chutney, gherkins and grapes bring a sociable, grazing dimension that suits walkers planning their route or couples unwinding after a day on the hills.

The drinks list extends the travel-friendly appeal, with Cornish beers from Harbour Brewery and wines from Camel Valley Vineyard poured alongside the bakery’s coffee offer, giving guests the option to toast the end of a hike or relax into a more leisurely evening.

More than 15 year-round jobs have been created through the opening, with the business also pledging support for Wales Air Ambulance as part of its community involvement.

Cornish Bakery managing director, Mat Finch said: “This is a very special day for us as we open our first ever Cornish Bakery in Wales. Adding to that, this is our first ever RISE by Cornish Bakery concept bakery – so there is so much to be excited about. We’ve been looking for the right places and spaces in Wales for a long time and Betws-y-Coed is an iconic and very special destination. And this expansive building offered a rare opportunity to respectfully enhance a stunning property for both locals and visitors.”

Mat added: “We’re especially excited to create a space that feels authentic to its Welsh surroundings while introducing a unique hospitality experience for this very special village. Our goal is not just to open a new bakery, but to become a part of the ongoing story of and community within this remarkable place.”