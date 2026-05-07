Popular farm-based brewery reveal they are relocating to Welsh market town

Amelia Jones

A craft drinks producer known for its farmhouse beers and natural ciders is relocating to new premises in a Welsh market town.

Sobremesa Drinks announced in March that their Talygarn tap room was closing. Two months later, they have revealed their new taproom will be based in Abergavenny.

Founders Adrian and Alys, who had opened the business back in 2021, announced they were relocating on their social media page.

They said: “As many of you will know, we have some exciting news to share. Sombremesa drinks is moving!

“… As the farm is being sold and we are quickly running out of space, we are in the process of relocating to another farm in order to continue our mission of building a business in rural Wales, diversifying farms and crafting farmhouse beers and natural ciders.”

The company’s ethos remains focused on showcasing Welsh produce through low-intervention drinks inspired by its Spanish-Welsh heritage. Its ciders are made using a “nothing added, nothing taken away” approach designed to highlight what it calls the “Welsh Pomona”.

The brewery also uses only British malts and hops, alongside Welsh heritage grains such as Hen Gymro, and has developed its own farmhouse yeast strain isolated from Racquety Farm, now recognised by the National Collection of Yeast Cultures.

Sustainability remains central to the business. Sobremsia is currently working with the ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University to develop a snack product made from spent grain and pomace, forming part of its wider circular economy model aimed at reducing waste and closing production loops.

This week, they announced their highly anticipated return and revealed the taproom’s new location.

They said: “It was a badly-kept secret…Abergavenny!

“We are officially moving into a new premises in Abergavenny. We have finally had planning permission approved and it’s all systems go at the new brewery/cidery! We are working behind the scenes at our new place just outside town.

“Abergavenny has been our home since 2022 and we are very excited to continue our mission of diversifying rural areas in mid Wales. Our ethos stays the same: we want to showcase the fantastic produce Wales has to offer by creating farmhouse beers and natural ciders that take the best from our Spanish-Welsh heritage.

Keep your eyes peeled, we are almost ready for you!”

You can find more information about the opening on their social media page.