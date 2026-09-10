Popular pick your own pumpkin event set to return this autumn

Amelia Jones

The pick you own pumpkin experience is returning to a much-loved farm this autumn.

Forage Farm Shop has opened its popular Pick Your Own Pumpkins experience to visitors in the Penllyn Estate, near Cowbridge, throughout October.

Running on selected dates from 3 to 31 October 2026, the event promises a fun-filled day for families, friends and pumpkin enthusiasts, with thousands of homegrown pumpkins waiting to be discovered in the patch.

Visitors can climb aboard the tractor trailer for a scenic ride through the pumpkin fields before choosing their perfect pumpkin.

There is plenty more to enjoy too, including a maize maze, hay bale climbing, animal encounters and more than ten autumn-themed photo opportunities. Guests can meet goats, alpacas, pigs and Highland cows, while children can also enjoy additional activities such as pony rides, face painting and fairground attractions.

For those looking for something a little more adventurous, Forage is also bringing back its popular twilight experience.

Taking place on selected evenings between 16 and 31 October, the after-dark sessions feature a larger scare maze, live actors, fire performers and eerie stilt walkers. Recommended for ages eight and over, the twilight experience offers a suitably spooky way to celebrate Halloween.

Food and drink will also be a big part of the day, with burgers, hot dogs, pizza, chimney cakes, hot drinks, doughnuts

and other seasonal treats available to purchase.

Daytime tickets cost £12 off-peak or £15 during peak periods per car, with entry for up to five people. Pumpkins and

several activities are available at an additional cost.

With its combination of outdoor activities, animals, seasonal food and plenty of photo opportunities, Forage’s Pick Your Own Pumpkins offers a memorable way to embrace the autumn season.

You can book tickets here.

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