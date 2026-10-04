Popular podcast host brings brand new live show to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A familiar face from television and the world of podcasting is heading to Cardiff for a live performance later this month.

Chris Williamson will bring his brand new live show, Mostly Wise, to The Great Hall on Tuesday, 20 October.

Williamson first rose to wider public attention as a contestant on the first series of Love Island in 2015. At the time, he was working as a model and nightclub promoter, spending 18 days in the villa during the original series.

Since then, his career has moved in a very different direction. In 2018, he launched Modern Wisdom, a long-form podcast featuring conversations with guests from a wide range of fields, including science, psychology, culture, health and current affairs.

The podcast has since become the main focus of Williamson’s career, with the show featuring conversations with authors, academics, entrepreneurs and public figures.

The Cardiff date is part of a wider UK tour, with Williamson taking the new show to venues across the country.

Talking about the show on his social media, he said: “Cardiff, 18 days until I’m live at the Great Hall

“Seats are going fast and I would hate for you to miss this one.

“I am SO fired up to bring you my brand new live show ‘Mostly Wise’. This is my first time back in 2 years and I can’t wait to show you what I’ve been working on.”

You can buy tickets for the show here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.