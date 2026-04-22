Popular seaside pub unveils new menu with distinctly Welsh flavours

A popular pub in a Welsh seaside town has reinvigorated its menu with a host of Welsh flavours.

The Bear’s Head in Penarth has unveiled a brand new menu, marking an exciting new chapter for the hostelry as it further embraces the Croeso community pub brand.

With a renewed focus on high-quality food, excellent value for money, and a strong commitment to Welsh products and suppliers, the new menu reflects a shift towards a more locally rooted, community-led dining experience at the Penarth pub.

For those looking for a great deal at lunchtime, diners will be able to enjoy a choice of four pub classics for just £5, a £9.95 Meal Deal, which includes a sandwich or baguette served with a side and a drink or jacket potatoes for £6.25, available with a choice of six delicious toppings.

The Bear’s Head is also introducing five weekday offers, each including a meal paired with a drink for just £12.95, bringing great value and variety throughout the week.

The starter section, Croeso Tasters, showcases dishes that are either Welsh classics or built around Welsh ingredients such as Welsh Rarebit & Leek on Toast, Wrexham Beer-Battered Goujons and Mozzarella Fries, served with Pembrokeshire Chilli Fam baconator BBQ sauce.

Sundays will showcase hearty, family-style roasts, featuring Welsh leg of lamb, Welsh topside of beef, Turkey or Vegan Wellington, all served with the pub’s signature Croeso baked leek gratin, made with Teifi smoked cheese, alongside traditional accompaniments.

Executive chef Jamie Newman said: “This menu launch represents The Bear’s Head’s commitment to becoming a true community hub where quality food, Welsh pride, and great value come together. Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, it just needs to be honest, well-sourced, and rooted in the best of Welsh produce.”

The Bear’s Head is one of nine venues owned by Croeso Pub Ltd, which also runs popular city centre nightspots The Philharmonic and Retro nightclub as well as Brewhouse, Blue Bell, The Dock in Cardiff’s Mermaid Quay, The Cricketers in Pontcanna and The Discovery in Lakeside.

Croeso Area Director Michael Haygarth added: “Almost two years on from taking over The Bear’s Head, we’re proud to see it evolve as part of the Croeso community pub brand. This new menu is all about celebrating Welsh suppliers, delivering real value for our guests, and creating a place where the local community can come together and enjoy great food in a welcoming setting.”

To book, go to: https://thebearshead.co.uk/

For more information about Croeso Pubs Ltd and its venues, visit: https://croesopubsltd.co.uk/