Popular Swansea restaurant set to open new street food venue this week

Amelia Jones

A new street food restaurant is set to open in Swansea city centre, with the chef behind one of the city’s best-known Indian restaurants preparing to launch a second venue just a few doors away.

Chef Raj Chowdhury, who runs Raj Kitchen Swansea with his wife Enakshi, is getting ready to open Street at 37 Castle Street, close to the couple’s existing restaurant overlooking Swansea Castle.

Earlier this year, their restaurant was awarded Asian Restaurant of the Year at the Welsh Restaurant Awards 2026. Now, they are taking on a brand new project, which will see them tackle a different type of cuisine.

Unlike Raj Kitchen, which is known for its Indian curries, rice dishes and traditional flavours, the new venue will focus on street food from around the world.

Raj has teased the new restaurant on social media, revealing that the menu will feature a variety of vibrant street food dishes alongside cocktails, mocktails and masala chai.

The chef has also hinted that dosa will play a major part in the new venture, describing it as a key part of the menu as the restaurant prepares to open its doors.

Sharing an update online, Raj said: “STREET” is calling, our first street trail, testing is done and dusted! More refine and major part Dosa is on the way! Ready for the vibrant flavours! Swansea get ready for another Raj special.”

The restaurant is set to hold a pre-launch on Wednesday, September 30, giving customers an early chance to get a taste of what the new venue will offer.

Raj has already built a strong reputation in Swansea since opening Raj Kitchen, picking up a string of awards for his work in the city’s food scene, including Chef of the Year and Regional Chef of the Year honours.

With Street opening just a short distance from Raj Kitchen, the new restaurant will give diners another chance to sample Raj’s cooking while offering something different from the food he is already known for.

The launch will add another new food destination to Swansea city centre, with the restaurant promising bold flavours, international street food and a drinks menu to match.

You can follow the restaurant on social media for further updates here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.