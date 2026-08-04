Popular visitor attraction brings childhood favourite back

Nation Cymru staff

One of Wales’ most popular visitor attractions has brought back a firm childhood favourite to the delight of a new generation of families.

Techniquest is the UK’s oldest purpose-built science discovery centre, located in Cardiff Bay. It features over 100 hands-on interactive exhibits, a 360° planetarium, and a science theatre designed to make STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fun for all ages

Recently, the centre asked the public a simple question: “If you could bring back one exhibit you remember from childhood visits, what would it be?”

And one of the most popular requests was its now legendary Mirror Maze – a favourite for school trippers from across the nation.

Techniquest’s social media shared simply: “You asked…we delivered. The Mirror Maze is back!

“It’s one of 10 new exhibits now on offer. What will you discover this summer at Techniquest?”

The news went down extremely well with social media users, many of whom plan to relive their memories by taking their own children along during the summer holidays.

One shared: “Omgggg I literally said the mirror maze before seeing the post its!!! Best school trip ever when I was in junior school and one of the boys chased me through the maze and we just all kept banging into the mirrors” to which Techiniquest joked: “No running in The Mirror Maze!!”

Another follower wrote: “Mirror maze is the one.”

In 1986, Techniquest opened its doors in Cardiff, and this year, the UK’s first purpose-built science discovery centre celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The brainchild of Professor John Beetlestone and his colleagues from Cardiff University, the aim was to make exploring the world of science, technology, engineering and maths fun and accessible: giving young people the opportunity to learn through play and to experience science in a completely new way.

From a room in the old British Gas Showroom in Cardiff’s city centre, the charity moved in 1988 to a temporary home in the then newly developed Cardiff Bay area; later settling into a more permanent, award-winning building on the waterfront in 1995.

Since opening, Techniquest has welcomed more than seven million visitors and engaged with schools across the country.

In the last three years alone, Techniquest has worked with almost 50,000 people in the community and inspired over 71,000 children on school trips to the science discovery centre in Cardiff Bay; securing funding for more than 22,500 of them to enjoy their visit free of charge.

But it’s not only people living in Wales and the UK who have been touched by Techniquest: the impact has been felt globally too, in the form of exhibits created and engineered for science centres worldwide; in training and expertise shared; and through the international exhibitions and outreach projects delivered.

Childhood memories

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Dan O’Toole said: “As a child, I remember visiting Techniquest and being utterly mesmerised by the world it seemed to open up to me. I’m convinced it played a part in shaping my own path, eventually leading me to study chemistry at the University of Bath.

“What I didn’t realise at the time was just how far Techniquest’s influence reached. With its own workshop creating curious contraptions and experts supporting science centres across the UK and even around the world, its impact was remarkable.

“Today, Techniquest’s focus has had to become more measured. For many years the charity received over £1 million annually in public funding from the Welsh Government, but that support has reduced year on year over the past decade and is set to be withdrawn entirely this year.

“As a result, Techniquest now relies heavily on ticket sales and commercial venue hire to sustain its work with schools and communities.

“But despite these financial challenges, our ambition remains unchanged. Techniquest continues to play a vital role in opening pathways for young people, bringing science to life and helping them imagine different futures for themselves. At its heart, it’s about inspiring curiosity.

“I firmly believe the world is a better place when people are curious enough to ask questions, seek understanding, and keep learning.”

“The overarching theme for the celebrations is 40 years of discovery, where elements of the past, present and future of Techniquest will be key to the content it plans to share throughout the year.

“A variety of special occasions are being organised, culminating in a birthday party ― for those most closely involved with the science discovery centre ― taking place on Thursday 12 November 2026.”

New spaces

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest summarised the plans: “As we celebrate the past, present and future of Techniquest this year, we’re genuinely excited by the range of different experiences we’ll be able to share with everyone.

“Over the Easter holidays, our new space on the second floor will be available for all our visitors to use: the Bradbury Create & Shape Zone gives families a chance to explore and get creative together ― with Spirographs, Lego, recycled materials to get hands-on with model-building and more, all set up to spark creativity and curiosity in equal measure.

“In September, we hope to unveil an amazing, 6-metre suspended artwork of the Earth by Luke Jerram: ‘Gaia’. If funding bids are successful, it would be the first permanent installation of its kind in Wales and would take permanent pride of place in our original exhibition hall.

“We’re really excited by the prospect of bringing this inspiring installation to our visitors, as it would allow us to share our passion for the planet and the environment in a powerful new way, and to explore how we can help create a better future for generations to come.

“Finally, in the autumn we look to the future, when we launch our new Mobile Science Experience that will reach out to secondary schools, festivals and other community events, focusing on skills and careers but delivered through an exciting, memorable experience.

“We are extremely grateful to the Moondance Foundation for believing in this project and making this dream a reality — and for the imaginations and technical wizards at Aivaf who are building the vision with us.”

Find out more and arrange your visit here.

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