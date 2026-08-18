Popular Welsh actress set to host new BBC series travelling across south Wales

Amelia Jones

A popular BBC series filmed across south Wales is returning for a second series following the success of its first run.

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page will once again host Shift The Thrift, which sees members of the public compete to make money from charity shop finds.

The programme pits pairs of friends or family members against each other in a charity shop challenge, with contestants hunting for bargains before attempting to sell their finds at a live-streamed auction.

Each pair is given just one hour and £100 to spend, with the aim of turning their purchases into as much money as possible for a charity close to their hearts.

The first series saw the programme visit several Welsh towns, including Bridgend, Chepstow and Abergavenny, while raising money for charities across the country.

Now, the production team is hoping to find more contestants from Wales and beyond to take part in the new series.

Joanna Page is looking for pairs who are competitive, full of personality and love the excitement of finding a bargain.

Whether they are friends, family members or simply two people with a shared passion for charity shopping, contestants will have the chance to put their bargain-hunting skills to the test – all while raising money for a good cause.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, with reasonable access adjustments available for those who require them.

Anyone interested in taking part can apply through the Shift The Thrift website or contact the production team by email.

Applications close on 31 August. You can apply here.

You can watch the first series on BBC iPlayer.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.