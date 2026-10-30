Popular Welsh festival announces return after year-long break

Amelia Jones

A popular Welsh festival will return in 2027 after a year-long break, with organisers confirming the dates for its comeback and reveal plans for another smaller festive event.

Gŵyl Cefni has been running for over a quarter of a century. It began in Llangefni in 2000 as part of the activities of Menter Iaith Môn within Menter Môn.

After taking a year off to develop the festival and plan for the future in 2026, committee members say they have been busy working behind the scenes to explore how Gŵyl Cefni can evolve and continue over the coming years. It has now been announced that it will return on 4–5 June 2027.

For years, Gŵyl Cefni has been an important fixture in the calendar for Anglesey and beyond, bringing people together to celebrate culture, enjoy music and support local businesses.

Before then, a Gŵyl Cefni Bach (a smaller event) will take place on 5 December 2026, bringing a taste of the festival back to Llangefni town centre over the Christmas period and offering the community a chance to come together once again.

Elen Hughes, Community Director at Menter Môn said: “We are proud to announce that Gŵyl Cefni is back.

“A great deal of work has been going on behind the scenes while we have taken some time to develop the festival, and it is very exciting to be able to share our plans with people over the coming months.

“Gŵyl Cefni has always been a festival that belongs to the community, and we would like to thank everyone who has continued to support the festival throughout this period.

“We look forward to working alongside volunteers, businesses, partners and local people to make 2027 a very special year for the festival.”

The committee is also excited to confirm that a number of fantastic names have already been secured, with announcements to follow over the coming months.

More information about Gŵyl Cefni Bach, the full programme, additional artists and special guests will be announced over the next few months.

You can keep up with the updates here.