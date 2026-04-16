Popular Welsh tourist attraction is put up for sale

A new owner is being sought for a popular family attraction on the edge of Eryri National Park.

A hugely popular family attraction in North Wales, Greenwood Family Park has been put on the market by specialist leisure property consultants Newmark and Stripe Leisure.

The park, which was bought by York-based Continuum Attractions in 2017, has established its regional reputation as an eco-conscious, nature-orientated and family friendly visitor attraction set in a beautiful, natural wooded environment of some 34 acres, on the north fringe of Eryri National Park (Snowdonia).

Over the last seven years, Continuum has invested £1.5m into GreenWood, underpinning its appeal and broadening its theming as a major attraction in the area, as well as providing accommodation in the form of a Tipi Glamping village.

The park, which attracts over 110,000 visitors per annum, has over 15 themed rides and attractions, as well as a plethora of activities focused on adventure and learning in nature. Popular rides include the Green Dragon Roller Coaster – the world’s first people-powered ride of its kind – and the UK’s first solar-powered ride, Solar Splash.

Andrew Pawson, CEO of Continuum Attractions, said: “GreenWood Family Park has been a hugely valued part of our portfolio since 2017 and we are incredibly proud of the role we have played in its continued growth and success. Through significant investment, we have enhanced its unique offer, ensuring it remains a much-loved destination for families seeking adventure, discovery and time together.”

GreeenWood also benefits from significant central facilities including indoor soft play and a café, with further catering outlets throughout the park. There is ample parking with over 680 spaces including coach and disabled bays.

Continuing, Pawson said: “We can confirm that GreenWood Family Park is now being marketed for sale and we would welcome the opportunity to speak to interested parties. We believe this is the right time to find a new owner as we refine our portfolio and seek an operator who can take the park into its next chapter, building on its fantastic foundations.

“Most importantly, the park continues to operate as normal. We remain fully committed to supporting our brilliant team and to welcoming guests for what promises to be another busy summer season and beyond.”

Greenwood Family Park has won numerous awards including Time Out – Top 10 Parks in the UK in 2024 and continues to draw customers from a wide catchment given its location, connectivity to the surrounding area and links to the A55, in particular. There is great opportunity to enhance revenue in developing complementary activities and facilities within the significant landholding.

Agent, Richard Baldwin, Director of Stripe Leisure, said: “Attractions like GreenWood are rare. It ticks lots of boxes from both a sustainability and educational point of view, offers a purchaser a great opportunity to build on an existing reputation and is set in a stunning location. We are confident that someone, somewhere will fall in love with it and cherish it for future generations of families to enjoy.”

More details about the sale can be found via https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/746769301050896