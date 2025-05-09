Portmeirion announces exciting new addition to magical village

Portmeirion has today shared some exciting news for those who love to visit the magical Italianate village in north Wales.

It’s rare that new accommodation becomes available in the village immaculately created by Welsh architect Clough Williams-Ellis.

However, the popular tourist attraction has shared the news of a new village room within Portmeirion.

Built in 1927, and listed Grade II in 1971, The Chart Room was first used as a garage for use of the occupants of Battery cottage.

Many of Clough’s cottages of the 1920s and 1930s had garages on the ground floor. They were found to be too small for post war cars and were converted into accommodation, shops or cafes.

The name of the Chart Room is derived from a nautical term denoting a chamber near a ship’s wheelhouse where charts and maps were stored as well as navigation tools necessary for plotting the ship’s course.

Clough often used names of a nautical nature at Portmeirion, such as Pilot, Dolphin, Anchor, Mermaid, Neptune and White Horses.

Chart Room has a double bedroom with sitting area, a children’s bedroom with two child size single beds, a bathroom with bath and shower, and a patio overlooking the estuary.

Created by pioneering Welsh architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, Portmeirion Village was designed to show how a naturally beautiful site could be developed without spoiling it.

Beginning in 1925, his grand vision took 50 years to complete as a tightly grouped coastal village with many attractions for visitors.

Described as the Italian Riviera meets rural Wales, visitors can enjoy the riot of colour and architectural styles of the buildings around a central piazza, scenic surroundings, two hotels, historic cottages, gift shops, a spa and award winning restaurants.

