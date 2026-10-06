Powerful films made by people with Cerebral Palsy showcased online from today

Stephen Price

A collection of powerful films created over the past 12 months by people with Cerebral Palsy has been made available to watch online from today as part of World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Today, on October 6th, 2026, the community arts charity TAPE and the digital platform Am are proud to partner in support of World Cerebral Palsy Day.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement for and by the 50 million people living with cerebral palsy, their families and supporters.

As part of the #UniqueANDUnited campaign, Am is showcasing a series of works have reached and inspired audiences across the UK, demonstrating the creativity, talent and ideas that flourish when people are given the opportunity to lead and tell their stories.

The project is a collaboration between Am – a website run by the company PYST Cyf, which is the digital home of Welsh

culture – and TAPE – a non-profit charity based in Old Colwyn that provides programmes and projects to help people build skills and make friends.

Steve Swindon, Creative Director of TAPE, shared: “At TAPE, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to develop creative ideas, be heard, and shape the stories that are shared with the world. These films embody that vision: amplifying voices, challenging perceptions, and proving the value of Creative Inclusion”.

Rachel-Ann Osborn, Writer/Director/Lead Actor of Access Denied, said: “Cerebral Palsy Day celebrates those living with the disability, spreading awareness and understanding.

“I think it’s important to recognise that individuals with CP are valued members of our communities. The day also highlights the societal barriers we face and advocates for change.”

The clips include:

• Josh Roberts, who is a Trustee at TAPE who has Cerebral Palsy

• Access Denied, an empowering film which centred on Martha, a 20- year-old lesbian with Cerebral Palsy

• A speech by Rachel Ann-Osborn at the world premiere Access Denied

• An Easy Read report by Lil Williams from the inaugural Social Murder Festival in 2026. ‘Social Murder’ refers to the premature, preventable deaths and systemic health inequalities experienced by people with learning disabilities in the UK due to inadequate social care progress.

• An interview with Josh Roberts and Steve Swindon about TAPE’s work and WCVA’s Social Investment Fund.

Each clip is unique, reflecting the diverse experiences, perspectives and communities from which it emerged.

Take some time to watch and celebrate this work; it’s all available on the Am homepage now.

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