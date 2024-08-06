Prestigious Sir T H Parry Williams memorial medals presented at Eisteddfod

In a historic first, two people have been awarded the prestigious Sir T H Parry Williams memorial award medals for the first time ever at this year’s National Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The medals were presented to the two founders of Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn by the children of a man who was key to the success of the company.

Penri Roberts and Linda Gittins, together with the late Derek Williams, founded Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn for the Maldwyn National Eisteddfod in Machynlleth in 1981.

They both received the award, the first time ever that more than one person received the award at the same time, from Osian and Branwen Williams, children of the late Derek Williams for “offering invaluable experiences to young people from the countryside of mid Wales”.

Honour

Over the past 40 years, Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn has provided invaluable experiences for young people in rural mid-Wales, and nurtured some of the most talented stars of UK musicals, with several starring in main roles in shows such as ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Les Miserables’.

Sir TH Parry-Williams was an enthusiastic supporter of the National Eisteddfod, and in August 1975, following his death a few months earlier, a fund was established to commemorate his valuable contribution to the Eisteddfod’s activities.

Until this year, the Medal has been presented to an individual who has made a real contribution in their local area, with a particular emphasis on working with young people. But this year, both Linda and Penri were honoured on the Pavilion stage.

Linda said: “I’m extremely proud to receive this Medal and very proud for Penri too. But as we accept the honour, we remember Derec.

“We worked as a trio, not as three individuals. The three of us founded Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn, and this Medal is as much for him as it is for us both.

“For the three of us, the show was important, and its success and the enjoyment of the team and the cast was thanks in itself. I never imagined that we’d receive such an honour, so it was a great shock, and to be honest, I still can’t believe it.”

Trio

Penri echoed Linda’s comments by adding: “I’m grateful to the Eisteddfod for such an honour, and I’d like to say that we’re also accepting the Medal on behalf of the late Derec Williams.

“We were a trio composing and producing all the Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn shows and we were also three friends.”

Neither had expected to be nominated for the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal – let alone receive the honour.

Linda said it was a “tremendous shock” to be told that they would be the stars of the ceremony on the Pavilion stage this year.

Linda and Penri were told the big news during a rehearsal for their show ‘Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid’ which will tour Wales later this year.

Penri shared: “I found out that a TV crew wanted to film us rehearsing for an item, and was in the middle of explaining this when Alwyn Siôn came to stand in front of everyone and told me and Linda to sit down!

“And then, he told us about the Medal. Well, what a shock.”

