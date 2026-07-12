Pride Cymru founder announces drag performance at local pride festival

Nation.Cymru staff

A pride festival has announced that much-loved Welsh drag performer, activist and Pride Cymru founder Dr Bev will close the entertainment this year.

The Pembrokeshire Pride festival takes place at Dewslake Farm, near Lamphey, on Saturday 19 September, bringing together a full day of community celebration and LGBTQ+ visibility in the heart of rural Pembrokeshire.

Dr Bev, performed by Rob Keetch, will arrive in Pembrokeshire fresh from appearing at São Paulo Pride, one of the world’s largest Pride celebrations.

As part of the appearance in Pembrokeshire, Dr Bev will also be offering festivalgoers the chance to have a photograph in the spectacular rainbow outfit worn at São Paulo Pride, with donations invited to support Pembrokeshire Pride’s ongoing community work.

Rob Keetch said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Dr Bev to Pembrokeshire Pride. Pride belongs everywhere – not just in big cities, but in our towns, villages, rural communities and coastal corners too.

“To go from São Paulo Pride to Dewslake Farm is exactly what Pride should be about: joy, visibility, connection and making sure LGBTQ+ people know they are seen and celebrated wherever they live.

“I can’t wait to join everyone in Pembrokeshire for what I know will be a very special day.”

Donna Humphrey, Chair of Pembrokeshire Pride, said:“At a time when many LGBTQ+ people are experiencing increasing hostility and abuse, particularly online, it is more important than ever that we create spaces where people know they will be welcomed, respected and supported.

“Pembrokeshire Pride is a place where you can come as you are. Whether you arrive with friends, with family or on your own, you will be part of a community that celebrates you and stands beside you.

“Dr Bev embodies that warmth, joy and togetherness, and we cannot think of a more uplifting person to bring everyone together at the end of the day.

“But Pride must be about more than celebration. We know that people in our community are facing abuse and hostility both online and in their everyday lives.

“The message from us is simple: come as you are, and know that you do not have to face these challenges alone.”

This year’s Pembrokeshire Pride Festival will be family-friendly, with entertainment continuing into the evening. The event will include a main barn stage, stalls, food vendors, community activities and dedicated spaces where people can connect, celebrate and access support.

Pembrokeshire Pride Community Liaison Officer Jamie Rees said: “Dr Bev is a legend on the drag circuit, and we are thrilled that she will be closing the Barn Stage at Pembrokeshire Pride this year.

“She joins us after appearing at one of the biggest Pride events in the world, before coming to our rural community festival at the beautiful Dewslake Farm.

“There is something beautifully Pembrokeshire about that contrast; global Pride energy arriving in a rural field, surrounded by community, creativity and welcome. It says that Pride does not have to be huge, or take place in a city, to matter.

“In fact, perhaps it matters even more here because of the people it reaches, the conversations it starts and the sense of belonging it creates at a time when we really need it, in one of the most rural parts of the country.”

Tickets for Pembrokeshire Pride Festival will be available from Friday 24 July, with further details to be announced through Pembrokeshire Pride’s website, and social media channels.