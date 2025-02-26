Primary school pupils release single to inspire children to eat healthily

A group comprised of primary school pupils who formed ahead of the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2024 have released their debut single and an endearing video which aims to inspire other children to care for the environment.

Having released four debut tracks by four brand new names from Wales last year, UNTRO has announced its fifth artist, Coron Moron.

Coron Moron, which translates as Carrot Crown, are a band of seven primary school pupils, and their first single, ‘Cawl’, is set for release on 28 February with a special accompanying video.

Busy schedule

Formed last year to compete at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn 2024, Coron Moron have since been busy writing and performing at some of the region’s largest stages including Gŵyl Canol Dre, Gŵyl Cynefin, y Cwtsh and iconic Carmarthen music venue, Cwrw.

The single is the result of a collaboration with Cegin y Bobl, a charity led by Simon Wright, which encourages children to eat healthily and to be environmentally aware.

Coron Moron recorded the single with Llanelli band, The Hepburns, and there’s also a video, made by James Owen of Stori Cymru.

Celebrating healthy living, friendship and community, ‘Cawl’ will be out at 12:30pm on Friday 28 February to represent traditional school lunchtime, with the video available to watch on AM.

