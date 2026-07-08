Professor Alice Roberts gives update from Wales on new TV series

Nation.Cymru staff

She’s a well-known face on television providing historic insight into the landscape of the UK and Professor Alice Roberts has been filming in Wales for her new forthcoming TV series.

Alice Roberts: Grounded is an archaeological and landscape series to be aired on Channel 4.

Hosted by the anatomist and broadcaster, the show explores deep time, local geology, and the historical stories that shape the landscape, with recent filming locations spanning from rugged Cornwall to Fife in Scotland, with the latest shoot coming from north Wales at the old Dinorwig quarry, near Llanberis – where she gave an update on the show as filming continued for the TV series.

With Grounded, the Prof will be taking viewers on a journey across the country, uncovering the history and heritage embedded directly within the earth.

Posting on her Facebook page, she wrote: “This is a bit of a dream come true for me. 25 years ago, I started my television career as a young osteoarchaeologist on Channel 4’s Time Team. Now I’m bringing a brand new landscape archaeology series to Channel 4 – looking at how heritage connects with modern identity too. And I’m making it with my very own production company, bringing together a “team of all the talents”.

“Dom Bowles & Theo Williams – exceptional Series producers – we’ve worked together on Historic Towns (C4), Fortress Britain (C4) and Digging for Britain (BBC2);

“Sam Stein and Cleo Lawrence – incredible producers with a huge wealth of archaeological and programme-making expertise;

DoP Jon Stapleton and camera/drone op Connor Harris – crafting stunning cinematography to die for!

“Together with a huge range of fabulous contributors, providing insights into new discoveries, the importance of traditional crafts, the fundamental role of geology, the layers of history embedded in the landscape – and what all of that means for our regional sense of identity today… we’ve filmed 2 of 6 episodes so far and it’s so incredibly rich, beautiful and fascinating. Made with love – and I hope you’ll love it!”

Professor Alice Roberts will be returning to Wales this November with her new stage show From Cell to Civilisation.

Speaking about the production which comes to the New Theatre in Cardiff on November 25, she said “I’m thrilled to be bringing a new stage show to the UK in November exploring the story of us, from Cell to Civilisation.

“Blending archaeology, evolutionary biology and genetics and using theatrical sound, light and imagination to bring the science to life in a way that you’ve never seen before.

“We’ll be tracing our origins back, not just to the dawn of our own species, but to the origin of life on this planet. That’s four billion years of evolution in one evening.

“I’m really excited about this, I’ve taken this show to Australia, to Canada, and now it’s coming to the UK in November. I can’t wait to share this story with you.”

Find out more about the show HERE