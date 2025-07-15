Project led by Manon Awst and Dylan Huw selected to represent Wales in Venice 2026

Manon Awst and Dylan Huw will lead a new project which will be put forward to represent Wales in Venice as a collateral event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia.

This exciting collaboration is a partnership between the two artists and their collaborators, Oriel Davies in Newtown and Oriel Myrddin in Carmarthen.

La Biennale di Venezia was founded in 1895, and is now one of the most famous and prestigious cultural organisations in the world. It organises an international art exhibition every two years, and the 2026 edition will run from Saturday 9 May to Sunday 22 November 2026.

Based in Caernarfon, Awst’s sculptures and site-specific artworks are woven with ecological narratives, which focus in particular on the tension between human and more-than-human structures. The way materials transform locations and communities is at the forefront of her creative research.

A writer, convenor, and collaborative practitioner, Huw’s work spans publishing and curatorial projects, essays and art criticism, and long-term collaborations with artists. It is guided by interdisciplinary, translingual and site-responsive methodologies, approaching writing and research as “time-based media.”

Rooted in Welsh traditions of ‘liveness’ including cynghanedd and site-specific performance, the collaboration promises to invite audiences into a dynamic, evolving space of artistic exchange, while embodying the principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and cultural democracy.

On being selected for Wales in Venice Manon Awst said: “I was still an Architecture student during the first Wales in Venice in 2003, but that show inspired me to think beyond disciplinary boundaries and gave me the confidence to see myself both as a Welsh and international artist.

It’s a wild dream to be selected for Cymru yn Fenis, and I’m thrilled to be working with Dylan, Oriel Davies and Oriel Myrddin on this collaborative project which aims to spark dialogue across Wales’ diverse landscapes.”

Dylan Huw said: “This is a surreally exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to dive into working with Manon, the project’s future collaborators, and this pan-Wales team.

“At the idea’s inception, we knew we’d want it to involve many sensibilities and perspectives on the ground in Wales at every stage of its development, in keeping with the invitational, interdisciplinary ethos intrinsic to both of our work – while building on the deep-rooted legacy of Wales in Venice for generations of practitioners and audiences in Wales.”

Steffan Jones-Hughes, Director at Oriel Davies said: “Oriel Davies and Oriel Myrddin are delighted to bring this project to the Venice Biennale.

“This will be a presentation that connects Cymru and Venice in a unique way, through our language, culture and geographical space and we look forward to sharing more about the nature of the work as we approach the exhibition date.

“I’m delighted to be supporting Manon and Dylan in the curation of the exhibition in Venice and locations here in Cymru and we want the exhibition to truly be accessible to both international art audiences and local communities here.

“Manon Awst is one of our most interesting artists and working with Dylan Huw and their collaborators, we are determined to make this exhibition truly generous in its engagement with artists, scientists, ecologists, and audiences.

Catherine Spring, Director at Oriel Myrddin said: “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Manon, Dylan, and Oriel Davies.

“As Oriel Myrddin prepares to reopen following a major redevelopment, our involvement with Cymru yn Fenis marks an exciting new chapter.

“We’re proud and energised to support the creative vision and direction of this presentation with its multilingual and multidisciplinary approach.”

Catryn Ramasut, Chair of the Selection Panel and Director of Arts at Arts Council of Wales added: “Huge congratulations to Manon, Dylan and Oriel Davies and Oriel Myrddin for being selected for Cymru yn Fenis 2026.

“My thanks go to the selection panel who brought their unique experience and perspectives to the table through their curatorial vision, understanding of contemporary practice and deep knowledge of what makes work truly resonate on a global stage.

“Among a number of very strong proposals, this presentation stood out in terms of its compelling artistic exploration of landscape, language, and Welsh traditions, alongside its strong technical and scientific foundations and extensive network of collaborators both in Wales and internationally.

“We also appreciated its resonance with the Venice Biennale’s curatorial theme In Minor Keys by Koyo Kouoh. We look forward to working with the team and sharing their creativity both in Venice and here in Wales.”

Wales in Venice is commissioned and managed by Arts Council of Wales and Wales Arts International, with support from Welsh Government.

