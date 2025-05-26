Project to plant daffodils in Patagonia to strengthen ties with Wales gets underway

A new cultural project seeks to strengthen the historical ties between Patagonia and Wales.

It involves the creation of a field of daffodils, the Welsh national flower, in the Nant y Fall area, along Provincial Route 17 in Patagonia.

Organised by Welshman Peter Howell, the project invites the Patgonian community to participate in the planting of 800 additional bulbs to those already planted, with the aim of consolidating a new tourist and cultural attraction in the region.

More than £1,200 has already been raised by a Crowdfunder campaign.

The initiative focuses on the cultural connection between two regions – Trevelin and Wrexham. Trevelin, known as the “mill village” in Welsh, is a bastion of the heritage of the Welsh settlers who arrived in Chubut in 1865.

The daffodils, a symbol of identity and rebirth in Wales, are being planted in a natural setting that already houses attractions such as waterfalls and a renowned Tulip Field.

The project not only aims to beautify the Patagonian landscape but also to attract visitors during the spring daffodil blooms in September and October, complementing the peak season of the Tulip Fields, which attracts thousands of tourists each year.

The planting involves the participation of volunteers and local residents, reflecting the collaborative spirit of Trevelin.

Trevelin already has experience with agricultural projects for tourism purposes. The Tulip Field, is an example of how the region has successfully combined nature, culture, and tourism.

According to data from Trevelin Tourism, this attraction receives thousands of visitors annually, and the daffodil field could follow a similar path, consolidating the town as a key destination in the Patagonian Andes.

This project not only reinforces the region’s Welsh identity but also promises to be a new milestone for sustainable tourism in Chubut.

To donate to the project and find out more click HERE

A Facebook page ‘Daffodils in Patagonia‘ has also been launched.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

