Psychedelic legends Gong announce Cardiff headline show with Henge

Two of the most dynamic and mind-expanding acts in psychedelic and alternative music, Gong and HENGE, will take the stage at The Globe in Cardiff this November for a cosmic co-headline show.

Fans of surreal soundscapes, interstellar grooves, and boundary-pushing performances are in for a spectacular night of musical exploration.

The legendary psychedelic collective Gong, led by Kavus Torabi and featuring Dave Sturt, Ian East, Cheb Nettles, and Fabio Golfetti, continue to evolve and expand consciousness through their incendiary live sets.

Originally founded by Daevid Allen in 1969, Gong remains a force of experimental music, blending jazz, rock, and cosmic storytelling into an electrifying experience.

Legends

Following the band’s 2023 album Unending Ascending which featured such standout tracks as Tiny Galaxies and My Guitar Is A Spaceship, Gong is currently recording tracks for a new album for a release in early 2026.

Also, a 10th anniversary remix edition of its 2014 album I See You, will be released in May 2025, marking a special moment as Daevid Allen’s swan song and the first to feature the current members of the band.

Speaking about the upcoming Cardiff show, Gong bassist and singer Dave Sturt said: “We have played The Globe several times, the last being in March 2024.

“It is always a really vibey gig, the audience are always up for a good night, which naturally has an impact on our performance… and playing alongside Henge is going to make for a memorable evening.”

On the other side of the sonic spectrum, HENGE, extraterrestrial joymongers and winners of Best Live Act at the Independent Festival Awards, promise a high-energy, subversive, and playful performance.

Their electrifying fusion of rave and prog rock, delivered with theatrical flair, has earned them a loyal fanbase across the UK and Europe. Expect intergalactic rhythms and infectious energy as HENGE spreads its message of cosmic harmony.

Music lovers’ beacon

Located in the heart of Cardiff, The Globe has become a beacon for live music lovers, boasting an intimate yet high-energy space and a history of unforgettable performances.

Its 350-capacity main room makes it a favourite UK touring venue with a diverse range of top-tier acts also set to appear across 2025 including Seafret, The Sheepdogs, The Beat Ft. Rankin Jr, We Are Scientists, The Magic Numbers, Tempest, Kira Mac, and Emma-Jean Thackray.

Tickets for Gong & HENGE’s Sounds of the Cosmos tour stop at The Globe will be available from Friday 9 May at 10AM via Ticketek.

This one-night-only event promises an immersive, genre-defying musical journey—fans of psychedelic rock, experimental sounds, and cosmic vibrations won’t want to miss it.

Gong & HENGE will perform on Tuesday 11 November 2025 at The Globe, 125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS from 7PM. 14+event (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)

Advanced tickets from £27.50 available via Ticketek at 10am, Fri 9 May.

