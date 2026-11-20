Nation.Cymru staff

People across Wales are being urged to help shape a new strategy for culture and sport, with one month remaining for submissions.

Culture and Sport Minister Heledd Fychan has called on individuals, organisations and community groups to contribute before the December 18 deadline.

The Welsh Government says the evidence will help identify where support is most needed and inform decisions on investment.

An audit of community and regional sports facilities is already under way to guide capital spending over the current government’s term and beyond.

Ms Fychan said: “With two months to go until the consultation closes, I am urging everyone with a stake in the future of culture and sport in Wales to make their voice heard.

“Culture and sport in Wales are not a ‘nice to have’ or optional extra, they are of fundamental importance to our nation.”

Alongside the call for evidence, ministers are holding discussions and workshops with the sector, drawing on existing research and seeking views from across Wales.

The government also intends to establish arrangements for continued involvement as the strategy is developed and put into practice.

Ms Fychan said: “This Government believes in the power of culture and sport to transform lives, to contribute to the vision of moving towards a preventative health agenda to place our health service on a more sustainable footing, and because we are determined to build a Wales where creativity thrives.”

Responses to A vision for culture and sport in Wales must be submitted by December 18, 2026.