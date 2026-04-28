Punk legend extends global run with Cardiff tour date

One of punk’s biggest names is set to head to Wales as part of a run of summer dates.

Public Image Ltd. (PiL), the pioneering post punk outfit led by the legendary John Lydon, will bring their acclaimed This Is Not The Last Tour to Cardiff’s Tramshed on Thursday 16th July 2026.

The date forms part of the band’s newly extended global run, following the momentum of their 2023 album End of World and a renewed creative fire that has carried them through an emotional and transformative period.

Formed by Lydon after the Sex Pistols, PiL reshaped the musical landscape with a fearless fusion of rock, dub and experimental sound. Their uncompromising vision produced five UK Top 20 singles and five UK Top 20 albums, cementing their status as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.

From their 1978 debut First Issue through to 1992’s That What Is Not, PiL continually evolved before entering a 17 year hiatus. Lydon revived the band in 2009, returning with extensive touring and three critically acclaimed albums — This Is PiL (2012), What The World Needs Now… (2015) and End of World (2023).

Lydon’s journey from fronting the Sex Pistols to steering PiL marked one of the most significant artistic pivots in modern music. While the Sex Pistols ignited a cultural revolution with their raw, confrontational punk, PiL allowed Lydon to push further into experimentation, introspection and sonic innovation.

His influence across both eras remains unmatched, shaping generations of artists and redefining what alternative music could be.

Tramshed, one of Cardiff’s most celebrated live music venues, provides the ideal setting for PiL’s powerful and immersive performance style.

Known for its industrial character, intimate scale and high impact production, the venue offers audiences the chance to experience the band’s enduring energy up close in a space built for connection and atmosphere.

Tickets are now on sale from Tixr.