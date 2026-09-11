Punk legend plots talking tour dates across Wales

Nation Cymru staff

One of punk’s biggest names is set to head to Wales on an ‘untamed, unscripted and uncensored’ speaking tour from this autumn.

I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, John Lydon, will see the Public Image Ltd and Sex Pistols icon talk about his colourful life, as well as taking in questions from the audience.

In an extensive run of shows spanning from October 2026 to June 2027, Lydon is set to engage with four Welsh audiences at Brecon, Blackwood, Caerphilly and Monmouth.

The outspoken singer, activist and media personality launched the events to coincide with the publication of his new book, the “brilliant, funny and insightful” I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

The event details share: “He’s a legend and an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal. John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

“The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good.

“In his spoken word show, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Lydon is touring the UK.

“He will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during a pyrotechnic tour.

“Lydon will be sharing his thoughts with audiences. He Could Be Wrong. He Could Be Right.”

John Lydon-led Public Image Ltd added three new summer UK and Ireland dates to their This Is Not The Last Tour earlier this year,

Lydon had planned to stop touring after losing his wife and manager in 2023, but changed his mind, following fan support during his UK spoken word tour in 2024.

Public Image Ltd (PiL) are an English post-punk band formed by lead vocalist John Lydon (previously, as Johnny Rotten, lead vocalist of the Sex Pistols), guitarist Keith Levene (a founding member of the Clash), bassist Jah Wobble, and drummer Jim Walker in June 1978.

The group’s line-up has changed frequently over the years, with Lydon the sole constant member.

Following Lydon’s departure from the Sex Pistols in January 1978, he sought a more experimental “anti-rock” project and formed PiL in June of that year.

PiL released their debut studio album First Issue (1978), creating an abrasive, bass-heavy sound that drew on dub, noise, progressive rock and disco.

PiL’s second studio album Metal Box (1979) pushed their sound further into the avant-garde, and is often regarded as one of the most important albums of the post-punk era.

PiL released a new live album, ‘Alive’, which was recorded over several shows on their 2025 tour, this spring.

John Lydon Q&A – Thursday, 5th November 2026, Brecon, Brycheiniog, UK (Buy Tickets)

John Lydon Q&A – Friday, 6th November 2026, Blackwood, Miners Institute, UK (Buy Tickets)

John Lydon Q&A – Saturday, 7th November 2026, Caerphilly, Working Men’s Hall, UK (Buy Tickets)

John Lydon Q&A – Thursday, 29th April 2027, Monmouth, Savoy, UK (Buy Tickets)

Purchase tickets at those and other venues throughout the UK here.

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