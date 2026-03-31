Punk legend to visit Wales on upcoming tour date

One of punk’s biggest names is set to head to Wales as part of a run of summer dates.

John Lydon-led Public Image Ltd have added three new summer UK and Ireland dates to their This Is Not The Last Tour.

The band will head to Salisbury City Hall on July 15, Cardiff’s Tramshed on July 16 and Kilkenny’s inaugural Live at Castle Mills series on July 17 as part of the European leg of the trek, which kicks off with previously confirmed shows in Watford and Southampton on May 1 and 2, respectively, before heading across the continent.

Tickets for their Cardiff date go on sale on 1 April at 10am.

The band will also take the tour across North America for two legs, with the first running from September 3 in Pioneertown, California to October 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2027 leg kicks off on February 17 in Salt Lake City and concludes on March 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets for those dates are on sale now.

Lydon had planned to stop touring after losing his wife and manager in 2023, but changed his mind, following fan support during his UK spoken word tour in 2024.

Public Image Ltd (PiL) are an English post-punk band formed by lead vocalist John Lydon (previously, as Johnny Rotten, lead vocalist of the Sex Pistols), guitarist Keith Levene (a founding member of the Clash), bassist Jah Wobble, and drummer Jim Walker in June 1978.

The group’s line-up has changed frequently over the years, with Lydon the sole constant member.

Following Lydon’s departure from the Sex Pistols in January 1978, he sought a more experimental “anti-rock” project and formed PiL in June of that year.

PiL released their debut studio album First Issue (1978), creating an abrasive, bass-heavy sound that drew on dub, noise, progressive rock and disco.

PiL’s second studio album Metal Box (1979) pushed their sound further into the avant-garde, and is often regarded as one of the most important albums of the post-punk era.

PiL are set to release a new live album, ‘Alive’, which was recorded over several shows on their 2025 tour, later this spring.

Tramshed shared on social media: “After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.

“PiL continue to challenge and thrive.

Find out more and purchase tickets here.