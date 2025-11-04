PYST Cyf announce new Chair and Vice Chair

PYST Cyf, which is responsible for Am (the digital home of Welsh culture) and PYST – the main digital distribution and promotion system for Welsh music – has announced a new Chair and Vice Chair.

This comes as Ffion Dafis’ three-year term as Chairman of the company comes to an end.

From November, Emily Roberts will begin the role as new Chair. Emily works as an Engagement and Skills Manager for M-SParc and is responsible for their STEM and skills work, leading the skills work in primary and secondary schools throughout Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey, running the Skills Academy to create jobs for local people, and running their #OnTour scheme, to bring innovation to rural communities.

Emily has been a member of the PYST Cyf Board for the past 12 months.

Emily said: “I am looking forward to this challenge, to work with the Board and the staff of PYST Cyf in an extremely exciting period.

Their work is going from strength to strength, and therefore it is timely to reflect on the Board, and work together to lead the company forward with a team that is clearly passionate about their work.”

PYST also today announces the appointment of Malachy Edwards as the company’s first Vice Chair. Malachy is a writer and columnist for Golwg who works for a trade union in the education sector. Malachy has been a member of the PYST Cyf Board for the past 12 months.

Malachy said: “As a writer, it is vital for me to see Wales have a digital platform like Am that celebrates the arts and culture of our country.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve as Vice-Chairman, and I look forward to working closely with the Chief Executive and the Chair as we continue on our exciting journey as Pyst Cyf.”

“Expertise, vision and energy”

Speaking about the new appointments, Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST Cyf said “In the first place, I would like to thank Ffion effusively for her massive contribution over the past three years.

“The company and the Am and PYST systems have grown enormously in this period and Ffion’s leadership has been absolutely central to that.

“The appointments of Emily and Malachy mark a new and extremely exciting period in our history; and their special expertise, vision and energy will be key as we develop a new strategy for the company.

“It is a privilege to work for PYST Cyf and it will be a special privilege to be able to do so under the new leadership of Emily and Malachy.”

PYST Cyf is a not-for-profit limited company, and is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales and the Arts Council of Wales.

www.ambobdim.cymru. www.pyst.net