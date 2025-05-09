PYST x S4C launch third round of music video fund

In a special event at FOCUS Wales in Wrexham held today (9 May), music distribution and promotion company PYST will launch the third round of their Music Video Fund, in partnership with S4C.

The Fund was originally launched three years ago to offer financial support to new artists and directors who had not created a Welsh music video before. This has ensured growth in the number of Welsh music videos being created as well as seeing artists and directors from all across Wales being immersed in Welsh culture for the first time.

The two previous rounds funded 30 new music videos. All videos are listed on the Fund’s channel on AM.

The third round of the Fund will support a further 20 videos, with applications open from today.

More details can be found here.

Opening doors

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST Cyf said: “It has been a pleasure to enjoy the vision and excitement of the videos created so far.

“Not only have they been an essential marketing resource for singles being released but it has also opened doors for artists and directors from all walks of life and communities involved in Welsh music, adding to the diversity and richness of our musical landscape.”

Beth Angell, S4C’s Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment said: “It’s an absolute pleasure for S4C to support the fund once again.

“The creativity and collaboration that has been shown over the past few years is a testament to the passion of young artists from all over Wales – and I’m really looking forward to seeing new talents get a chance again this year.”

The launch of PYST x S4C third round of the music video fund will be held at Theatr Iâl, Coleg Cambria on Friday 9 May at 7 p.m.

Cronfa Fideos PYST x S4C Music Video Fund 2022-2025

2022-2023

Sachasom

Dead Method

Kathod

Trials of Cato

Chwalaw

Talulah

Klust

Sachasom

Achlysurol

Francis Rees

2023-2025

Cyn Cwsg

CELAVI

Taran

BERIAN

Maddy Elliott

Ffion Campbell Davies

Aisha Kigs

Lleucu Non

Betsan

Emma Davies-Warhurst

Gwenno Morgan

Coron Moron

Dewin

Rufus Mufasa

Aleighcia Scott

Manon

Lafant

Rightkeysonly

Alaw

Brwydr y Bandiau 2025

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

