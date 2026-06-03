Queer alternative pop band win opening slot at Wales’ biggest summer festival

Amelia Jones

An emerging London-based band has won the prestigious opportunity to perform as the opening act at Wales’ biggest summer festival this summer.

Last night, five up-and-coming bands competed to win a chance to open the Mountain stage at Green Man Festival. The first place prize comes with the opportunity to record a live session, release a physical vinyl with Dinked and showcase their music to top music industry professionals.

Each of the five entries were listened to and whittled down to a longlist, which then went to music industry tastemakers to get the shortlist, who performed at Green Man Rising held at Clwb Ifor Bach.

The show was presented by BBC Radio 6 presenter Huw Stephens, who he co-founded the Sŵn Festival in Cardiff, which won Best Small Festival at the NME Awards, and helped establish the Welsh Music Prize.

The event was funded by the Green Man Trust, Arts Council Wales and Arts Council England.

Line-up

Playing first were Welsh band Cyn Cwsg. The north Wales quartet blends lo-fi dream-pop, 70s yacht rock, and oddball indie-folk.

Fronted by lead singer and guitarist Tomos Lynch, the band writes vulnerable, melody-driven tracks featuring both Cymraeg and English lyrics.

The second act were Glasshouse Red Spider Mite, who are a Brighton-based band that create a dynamic, melancholic blend of slowcore, shoegaze, and post-rock.

The childhood friends named their band after a notoriously persistent greenhouse pest, a metaphor that hints at their “grizzled-up” and strangely unsettling sound.

Following them were dance-punk band KiosK. Their sound shifts between post-punk infected dance beats, dreamy soundscapes and pounding techno noise, combining drum machines and analogue synthesis with raw lyrics and heavily processed bass.

The band is made up of duo Isabella Alcock (vocals/synth) and Rory ‘Maz’ Maslen (bass/synths). Speaking to publication Argus Far the Leeds’ electro-pop band describe their sounds as: “3am at the club. Sometimes you’re dancing, sometimes you’re screaming and crying. Sometimes you’re throwing up, sometimes you’re throwing shapes.”

The penultimate band were south east London-based musician Zha Gandh’s band tall child. They take inspiration from the likes of Mitski, Radiohead and Rachel Chinouriri to create a beautifully intimate and authentic soundscape, and explore their experiences as a queer disabled POC.

The band made a name for themselves in the UK’s grassroots indie scene with early singles like “Damaged” and “All or Nothing.”

The last band to take the stage were alternative-folk rock band The Slow Country. The 7-person lineup includes three guitars, a bass, drums, a violin, an accordion, keys, two tambourines and four singers.

The band have a long distance relationship, with half of them living in London and the other half living in Manchester. Their lineup features intertwining guitars, violin, keys, and rich vocal harmonies, drawing comparisons to early 2000s ensembles like Broken Social Scene.

The event

The sold-out event was a showcase of some of the UK’s most exciting musical talent, offering a memorable platform for both established and up-and-coming acts.

The judging panel was made up of: Ben Coleman – (Green Man / Glastonbury), Fabian Phipps – (Intersect Mgmt), Hayley Moss – (Communion One), Joanie Eaton – (Mexican Summer), Natasha Youngs – (Resident Music / Dinked), Piran Aston – (Now Wave), Rupert Morrison – (Resident Music / Dinked), Sarah Harvey – (Panic Shack), Sophie Williams – (Billboard UK).

On announcing the winner, Stephens said: “Llongyfarchiadau. A huge congratulations to everybody who reached the final of Green Man Rising 2026.

“The judges asked me to say that there has been a super tough decision, incredibly tough, coming up with the winner. But, the winner of this year’s Green Man Rising competition are… tall child.”

On receiving the announcement, tall child rushed to stage, thanking people on their way. They then stood beaming with pride and disbelief as Stephens congratulated them once again.

All of the finalists have won a place on the Green Man Mountain stage. You can listen to all of the finalists’ latest tracks here.