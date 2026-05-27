Radio Platfform celebrates a decade of youth-led broadcasting with free public event

Nation Cymru staff

Youth-led radio station and creative training hub Radio Platfform will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a free public event at the Wales Millennium Centre this Saturday.

Taking place on Saturday 30 May 2026, the event will launch a summer of celebrations marking a decade of empowering young people across Wales to find their voice, build digital skills and pursue careers in the creative industries.

Running from 12pm – 4pm in the Glanfa foyer, the event will bring together past and present members of the station for an afternoon of live broadcasting, music, creative workshops and industry conversations aimed particularly at aspiring creatives aged 11-25.

Event highlights include:

• A live DJ takeover featuring past and present presenters

• The Radio Platfform Studio Experience, with bookable 30-minute sessions using professional broadcast equipment

• A retrospective panel discussion with original team members and key contributors

• A creative hub featuring photography exhibitions, collaborative artwork and limited-edition merchandise from south Wales artists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wales Millennium Centre / Canolfan Mileniwm Cymru (@walesmillenniumcentre)

Founded in 2016 with its first-ever broadcast at the Festival of Voice – now known as Llais – Radio Platfform has grown into a thriving platform for young presenters, producers, DJs, photographers and creatives aged 11-25.

Based at the Wales Millennium Centre and Porth’s Pop Factory, the station is entirely youth-run, giving young people hands-on experience in broadcasting, live production, marketing, social media and digital storytelling.

Over the last decade, Radio Platfform has evolved from a grassroots initiative into an award-winning youth media platform, receiving Silver for Community Station of the Year at the 2024 ARIAs. Its reach now extends across Wales through the launch of a sister studio at The Factory in Porth and an ongoing partnership with FOCUS Wales.

The station has also become a springboard for emerging talent, with former members progressing into careers across the media industry. Alumni include Molly Palmer, now a presenter at BBC Wales with her own show; producer Dylan Clarke, also working at BBC Wales; Katie Hill, now a producer at audio production company, Overcoat Media; and Agathe Dijoud, who now works with The Audio Academy after finishing her role with Radio Platfform last year.

Among those joining the anniversary celebrations is Bablu Shikdar, who began his broadcasting journey with Radio Platfform and is now set to become the first Welsh presenter to host on BBC Asian Network Represents this June.

Bablu said: “Radio Platfform gave me my first real opportunity to step into broadcasting and build confidence in my own voice. Growing up in Cardiff, I never imagined I’d one day be presenting on BBC Asian Network, so it feels incredibly special to come back and celebrate this milestone with the community that helped shape my journey.

“Platfform creates space for young people to be creative, take risks and feel heard – and that can genuinely change lives.”

Jason Camilleri, Senior Manager at Platfform and one of the organisation’s founders, said: “When we launched Radio Platfform in 2016, the ambition was to create a space where young people could tell their own stories, develop creative skills and feel ownership over something meaningful.

“Ten years on, seeing so many young people go on to careers in broadcasting, music, media and the wider creative industries is incredibly rewarding. The station’s success has always come from the energy, ideas and talent of the young people who continue to shape it every day.”

Celebrations will continue throughout June as former presenters and producers return to the airwaves to revive classic shows and reflect on the station’s journey so far.

Later this year, Radio Platfform will also return to the Llais Festival with a dedicated industry talk supporting young people looking to break into the radio and music sectors.

How to join and listen

Entry to the 30 May event is free, although spaces for workshops are limited. Interested participants can book via Eventbrite.