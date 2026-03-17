Radiohead band member records new solo album in Wales

Stephen Price

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has recorded a new album in Wales, where he now lives, along with a short film, “shot in Wales, where much of the album was written, recorded and dreamt up”.

Ed O’Brien, who is a guitarist and lyricist in the seminal group is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Radiohead in 2019.

He lives in London and Wales, near Llanidloes, where he made headline news after self-isolating at his Welsh second home with his ‘wife, two children and family friends’ after announcing on Twitter that he had Covid symptoms.

Sharing the news of his latest project, titled Blue Morpho, via Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. website, Ed revealed the background to the recording process, and gave away one of the new track titles which is named after Abbeycwmhir, a village and community in the valley of the Nant Clywedog in Powys.

In a heartfelt note to fans, Ed writes: “I hope you’re holding up – thriving, even, when you can. These feel like very strange and turbulent times to be living through. And yet, here we all are, still making things, and still trying to reach out to one another.

“I have a new solo album coming out on May 22nd. It is called Blue Morpho.

“It was co-written and produced with Paul Epworth and Riley MacIntyre, and mixed by Ben Baptie. Artwork by Robbie Simon. I’m so grateful for the extraordinary players who helped make it come alive – Philip Selway, Dave Okumu, ESKA, Shabaka Hutchings, Nick Ramm, Dan See, Crispin Spry Robinson, Yves Fernandez, Luke Mullen, and others. Musicians whose presence changes everything.

“A single – also called ‘Blue Morpho’ – is out today, with a video.”

He added: “There’s a short film too, shot in Wales, where much of the album was written, recorded and dreamt up. These songs came out of a dark place, but as Wendell Berry writes, ‘the dark, too, blooms and sings, and is traveled by dark feet and dark wings.’ There was deep beauty and a profound sense of grace in that place.

“I’m pleased to announce that there will be screening events for the film held in London – 24th March, Paris – 25th March and Oxford – 26th March. Sign up to my mailing list for a chance to attend London or Paris. Tickets for the Oxford screening will be on sale soon.

“Later in the year, we will be playing these songs live. We would love to share them with you in a room somewhere out there.”

Pre-order Blue Morpho here on artist-direct exclusive cream vinyl and classic black, CD, and cassette. A limited edition blue 7″ of the ‘Blue Morpho’ single is available together with the album, while stocks last.

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