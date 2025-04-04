Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Rag’n’Bone Man adds Elles Bailey and Jamie Grey to headline set

04 Apr 2025 4 minute read
Jamie Grey

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man is set to bring his incredible vocals to the Welsh capital this summer and he’s added another artist to his headline show at Cardiff Castle.

Rag’n’Bone Man had already announced he will be joined by special guest blues star Elles Bailey, and today it is revealed singer-songwriter Jamie Grey will join the bill on Sunday July 13.

Jamie Grey has been capturing people’s imagination with his emotionally driven powerful vocal delivery coupled with his melodic hooky songs – flirting with genres from straight pop to folk, via soul and RnB.

With monthly streams in excess of three million, 2025 promises new music releases, and a UK headline tour alongside festival appearances for Jamie as well as opening the show for Rag’n’Bone Man in Cardiff.

Human

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

Rag’n’Bone Man Credit: HARRIETTKBOLS

His latest release, incredible, uplifting third studio album What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag’n’Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by.

Supporting Rag’n’Bone Man with her award-winning smokey blues sound will be Bristol-born Elles Bailey. Named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running, her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts on its release last year.

Latest reveal

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Snow Patrol, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue.

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

To purchase tickets for this and other shows, visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025   

12 Jun                  Snow Patrol with special guest Freya Riding

13 Jun                  Elbow with special guests The Coral and Billie Marten   

20 Jun                  Jamie Jones with support from Chris Stussy 

25 Jun                  Maribou State with support from Jitwam and Anish Kumar

26 Jun                  The Script with very special guest Tom Walker   

28 Jun                  Sting 

6 Jul                      The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange 

10 Jul                   James with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster 

13 Jul                   Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey and Jamie Grey

19 Jul                   Rock The Castle – Funeral For a Friend, The Blackout, Punk Rock Factory & more 

20 Jul                   UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell with special guest Bitty Mclean 

26 Jul                   Jess Glynne 

30 Jul                   Fontaines DC 

31 Jul                   Pet Shop Boys with support from Dave Pearce 

1 Aug                    Faithless with support from Kosheen and Chicane 

20 Aug                 Tom Jones

21 Aug                 Tom Jones

24 Aug                 Basement Jaxx with support from Ezra Collective and Eats Everything

25 Aug                 Will Smith with very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC 

