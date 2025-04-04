Rag’n’Bone Man adds Elles Bailey and Jamie Grey to headline set

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man is set to bring his incredible vocals to the Welsh capital this summer and he’s added another artist to his headline show at Cardiff Castle.

Rag’n’Bone Man had already announced he will be joined by special guest blues star Elles Bailey, and today it is revealed singer-songwriter Jamie Grey will join the bill on Sunday July 13.

Jamie Grey has been capturing people’s imagination with his emotionally driven powerful vocal delivery coupled with his melodic hooky songs – flirting with genres from straight pop to folk, via soul and RnB.

With monthly streams in excess of three million, 2025 promises new music releases, and a UK headline tour alongside festival appearances for Jamie as well as opening the show for Rag’n’Bone Man in Cardiff.

Human

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

His latest release, incredible, uplifting third studio album What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag’n’Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by.

Supporting Rag’n’Bone Man with her award-winning smokey blues sound will be Bristol-born Elles Bailey. Named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running, her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts on its release last year.

Latest reveal

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Snow Patrol, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue.

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

To purchase tickets for this and other shows, visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025

12 Jun Snow Patrol with special guest Freya Riding

13 Jun Elbow with special guests The Coral and Billie Marten

20 Jun Jamie Jones with support from Chris Stussy

25 Jun Maribou State with support from Jitwam and Anish Kumar

26 Jun The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

28 Jun Sting

6 Jul The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange

10 Jul James with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster

13 Jul Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey and Jamie Grey

19 Jul Rock The Castle – Funeral For a Friend, The Blackout, Punk Rock Factory & more

20 Jul UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell with special guest Bitty Mclean

26 Jul Jess Glynne

30 Jul Fontaines DC

31 Jul Pet Shop Boys with support from Dave Pearce

1 Aug Faithless with support from Kosheen and Chicane

20 Aug Tom Jones

21 Aug Tom Jones

24 Aug Basement Jaxx with support from Ezra Collective and Eats Everything

25 Aug Will Smith with very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC

