Rag’n’Bone Man and Faithless announce headline Welsh dates

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man and electronic music icons Faithless have announced headline performances in the Welsh capital this summer.

The two world-renowned acts are se to bring their unmistakable sound and energy to Cardiff, after confirming appearances at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2025.

Triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man will headline on Sunday July 13, when he will be joined by blues star Elles Bailey.

While Insomnia legends Faithless will headline on Friday August 1, with support from Chicane and Kosheen.

Human

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human. A plethora of international accolades followed as well as a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second Number One album with Columbia Records spent seven weeks in the Top 10, and included singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

His latest release, incredible, uplifting third studio album What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag’n’Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by. The album features an abundance of powerful tracks, each resonating with Rag’n’Bone Man’s signature deep, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Elles Bailey joins Rag’n’Bone Man, sharing her award-winning smokey blues sound, which has seen her named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running. Her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts.

Legends

Almost 30 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reverence, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century.

Faithless have sold more than 20 million albums, including 17 Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at Number One), and amassing more than a billion combined streams to date.

Their UK Top 10 singles include such anthems as Salva Mea, We Come 1, One Step Too Far, Mass Destruction, Insomnia and God Is A DJ.

Best known for singles Saltwater and Don’t Give Up (featuring vocals by Bryan Adams), Chicane established himself on the UK trance scene with debut single Offshore, securing his sound as the aural backdrop to Ibizan sunsets – and sunrises, over the course of nine studio albums.

Kosheen, one of the UK’s booming live electronic music showstoppers led by Caerphilly-born singer songwriter Sian Evans, broke into prominence with their hit Hide U off their debut album in 2001, the platinum selling Resist, followed by crossover hits Catch, Hungry and All In My Head.

“Not to be missed”

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Rag’n’Bone Man is an incredible artist and his live shows are always truly special. We’re excited to welcome him back to Cardiff Castle, alongside electronic music legends Faithless. This summer’s lineup just keeps getting better and better.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Snow Patrol, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “We’re excited to see Rag’n’Bone Man back in Cardiff for a show that’s definitely not to be missed. And with Faithless performing their iconic hits in the shadow of the castle, it’s set to be another unforgettable summer. I’m sure thousands of fans will be clamouring for tickets.”

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, in a drive to support the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Rag’n’Bone Man pre-sale tickets are available from 10am Thursday here.

Faithless pre-sale tickets are available from 10am Thursday here.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets, visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

