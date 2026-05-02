Railway launches steam train and walking adventures for National Walking Month

To mark National Walking Month, a Welsh heritage railway is launching a new series of steam train and guided walking adventures.

The Vale of Rheidol Railway announced its first-ever immersive walking experiences, the Rail and Trail Adventures, are set to launch on 16 May.

Developed to coincide with Wales National Walking Month, the programme blends heritage rail travel with guided exploration of the Cambrian Mountains.

The first of six guided walks will take place on Saturday, 16 May, in collaboration with experienced local mountain leader Claire Goodman-Jones.

Claire said: “The combination of rail travel and walking allows people to experience the area from a completely different perspective. The routes will also highlight the continued maintenance to local rights of way.”

Participants will enjoy a scenic steam journey on the railway before embarking on a guided walk through the landscapes surrounding Devil’s Bridge.

The ‘adventures’ have been designed to blend natural beauty, local history and cultural storytelling. Walk highlights include visits to Llyn Frongoch and Y Bwa (The Arch), offering walkers unique insights into the region’s past.

The inaugural walk will feature special guest Ioan Lord, a respected local historian, archivist and driver/fireman on the railway.

Ioan will bring his passion for both the heritage steam railway and the area’s industrial lead mining history in the form of expert knowledge and personal stories.

Ioan said: “Sharing the stories of this railway and the industrial heritage of the area is something I am incredibly passionate about. These walks offer a chance to bring that history to life in the very landscapes where it all happened.”

The series is being co-ordinated by Dafydd Wyn Morgan, the railway’s community tourism ambassador, who added: “These Rail and Trail Adventures are a fantastic way to connect people with the landscapes, history, and communities that make Devil’s Bridge so special.

“We are proud to work with local experts to create something truly memorable while supporting local businesses in the village.”

The aim of the six-walk series is to showcase the outstanding scenery around Devil’s Bridge as well as to encourage visitors to engage with and support local businesses.

For more information on the Rail and Trail Adventures and to book a spot, visit the Vale of Rheidol Railway’s site here.

Vale of Rheidol Railway is a member of Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru), which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.