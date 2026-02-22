Railway station wall transformed in vibrant community mural project

Transport for Wales has unveiled a new community art initiative at a north Wales railway station, transforming a previously tired platform wall into a celebration of local creativity and sport.

The project at Colwyn Bay station highlights Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC) as the latest in a series of community-led art initiatives aiming to improve the station environment for passengers and the local community.

Led by Melanie Lawton, Transport for Wales Community Rail Strategy Lead, the initiative brought together local graffiti artist Andy “DIME One” and members of the RGC Senior Academy.

In August 2025, a creative workshop was held at Parc Eirias, where players and coaches traded their rugby training for spray paint and developed a range of designs that reflect the heritage and passion of rugby in north Wales.

The final piece was installed at the station by Alan Griffiths and John Evans, whose attention to detail has turned the workshop’s vision into a permanent, eye-catching feature on Platform 2.

Sarah Jones, Learning and Engagement Facilitator at Transport for Wales, said: “The station artwork has been created with a real sense of pride, connecting people, sport and transport.

“We’re passionate about connecting communities to their railway. The latest artwork has been created with young people involved in sport, a real team effort.”

Alun Pritchard, RGC General Manager added: “We’re incredibly pleased to see the RGC mural displayed at Colwyn Bay train station. It’s a wonderful celebration of our roots in Colwyn Bay and a proud moment for everyone involved.

“We hope many supporters will have the opportunity to see the artwork in person when visiting by train and passing through the station.

“The train station is a focal point for our supporters as they travel from all corners of morth Wales, making this display even more special.”

Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC) represents the North Wales Development Region in Wales’ premier domestic rugby competition, Super Rygbi Cymru.