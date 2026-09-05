R&B singer set to celebrate 15 years of her hit debut album with Cardiff performance

Amelia Jones

Emeli Sandé is heading out on a major UK tour next year to celebrate 15 years since the release of her hugely successful debut album, Our Version of Events.

The singer-songwriter will bring the anniversary tour to Cardiff on 18 February 2027, with a date at the New Theatre.

The tour will see Sandé revisit the album that established her as one of the UK’s biggest voices, featuring some of her most-loved songs and giving fans the chance to hear Our Version of Events celebrated live 15 years after its original release.

Emeli Sandé burst onto the music scene in 2012 with her debut album Our Version of Events, which featured timeless hits such as Next to Me, Read All About It (Part III), and Clown. The record became the UK’s biggest-selling album of the year, earning critical acclaim and praise from legendary artists such as Madonna and Alicia Keys.

Since then, Sandé has continued to evolve artistically, with her acclaimed albums Let’s Say For Instance (2022) and How Were We to Know (2023) highlighting her emotional depth and musical versatility.

Raised in rural Aberdeenshire by a Zambian father and working-class Cumbrian mother, Sandé grew from a shy teenager into one of the UK’s most influential and celebrated voices. Her emotionally charged performances and soaring vocals have earned her multiple BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Award, and an MBE for services to music — securing her place among Britain’s most decorated musical talents.

Released in 2012, her first album became a huge commercial success and produced a string of hit singles, including Heaven, Next to Me, Daddy and My Kind of Love.

Sandé has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful career, earning multiple awards and becoming one of Britain’s best-known soul and R&B artists.

The Cardiff show will form part of a wider run of UK dates taking place throughout February 2027, giving fans across the country the opportunity to celebrate the landmark anniversary with the singer.

The show follows her appearance at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in north east Wales over the summer, where she performed alongside The Absolute Orchestra.

For Cardiff fans wanting to secure tickets early, the presale will open at 9am on Thursday, 10 September. Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 11 September.

You can see tickets here.

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