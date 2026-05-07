Re-opening date set for ‘Wales’ best restaurant’ with Michelin star chef at the helm

Owners Gareth Ward and Amelia Eiriksson have welcomed Peter Sanchez-Iglesias to take the helm at their restaurant, Gwen in Machynlleth: marking a bold new chapter for one of Wales’ most intriguing dining destinations.

On June 3, Sanchez-Iglesias will relaunch Gwen, named Wales’ best restaurant by the prestigious Hardens Guide, transforming the space into an ultra-intimate, ever-evolving culinary experience.

Hosting just eight guests per service, the restaurant will offer a multi-course tasting menu shaped by a kitchen team of only two: Sanchez-Iglesias and an assistant. At Gwen, he sets out to distill his career to date, pushing his instinct and creativity to its limits.

Gwen centres around two open kitchens, with guests moving through the immersive space as their meal unfolds. The menu reflects Sanchez-Iglesias’ deeply personal relationship with food, pairing his background and global influences with his focus on the finest ingredients available.

Produce is sourced at the highest level, served within a daily changing, hyper-seasonal menu, designed to feel celebratory. Fire will play a defining role throughout, shaping the menu’s 20 courses.

On the new restaurant, Sanchez-Iglesias keeps it simple: “If it excites me, let’s go”. Ward said of the appointment of his friend: “I feel like I’ve just signed Ronaldo!”

Eiriksson leads the redesign of Gwen, crafting interiors that remain characteristically dark and moody, elevated through collaborations with exceptional local artisans. Every detail, from bespoke cutlery and crockery to hand forged ironmongery, has been thoughtfully considered, creating a setting as distinctive as the experience itself.

Eiriksson is also responsible for drinks at Gwen and in collaboration with sister restaurant, the Michelin starred Ynyshir, all wines are available by the glass (and bottle), and are selected to complement the food, only using the highest quality craft producers.

Gwen will be open Wednesday–Saturday, with dinners beginning at 6pm and running for approximately 3.5 hours. Guests will also have access to a two-night package via the Ynyshir website, including a stay at Ynyshir on either Tuesday and Wednesday or Wednesday and Thursday, with dinner at both restaurants on subsequent nights.

Find out more via www.gwenrestaurant.co.uk