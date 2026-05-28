Record-breaking Cardiff Castle concert series secures prestigious accessibility award

Amelia Jones

A summer series of concerts in the Welsh capital has received a coveted award for its work to improve accessibility to live music events.

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle has been awarded the Attitude Is Everything Live Events Access Charter Silver Award, recognising the events’ commitment to providing the best possible experience and understanding the potential accessibility requirements for deaf, disabled, and/or neurodivergent fans and those with long term physical and mental health conditions.

It comes as music fans countdown to a record-breaking summer at Cardiff Castle with 24 headline shows and 79 headline, special guest and supporting artists announced so far.

Representatives from Attitude Is Everything assessed DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle recognising the commitment made to creating a structured plan for continued improvements and showing a proactive approach to accessibility.

The Charter covers all aspects of shows, from ease of ticket buying, accessible information, and customer support, to on-site accessibility provisions such as raised viewing platforms, Lowered bars and British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters at concerts.

This is the first time DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle has applied to be assessed by Attitude is Everything with a Silver Award the highest possible award achievable in the first instance.

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “I am incredibly proud of our whole team continually working to make our events as accessible as possible to ensure every customer has the best experience.

“The summer series of shows is a real highlight in the Cardiff calendar and we work hard to make it accessible to all with people working year-round to ensure accessibility and the values Attitude Is Everything promotes are considered in all we do. This award is a real nod of approval to that hard work.

“With 79 artists announced for 2026 we cannot wait to welcome all our audiences and live music fans to the castle!”

Attitude Is Everything re-launched its Live Events Access Charter in 2025 – a new online platform giving promoters the tools they need to build disability equality into all aspects of their productions.

Inclusive practice

Alex Covell, Head of Accessibility, Attitude is Everything said: “Depot Live’s approach to accessibility really reflects what we aim for our Charter Members to achieve.

“They show what good inclusive practice should look like in live events: integrated into the way the organisation works every day.

“Their commitment to listening to disabled audiences, responding to feedback, and embedding clear processes across everything from communications to on-site experience creates a much more consistent and welcoming environment for everyone. It’s great to see accessibility treated as an ongoing conversation and a core part of delivering live music experiences.

“At Attitude is Everything, we provide training and create standards and guidance; Depot Live have turned that into a reality for their disabled audiences, artists and professionals.

“We’re looking forward to more people having joyful experiences at Cardiff Castle this summer!”

Co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor also hold Silver Charter status for TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival, TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax, and TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

For more information on all Cuffe and Taylor events go to cuffeandtaylor.com and for final tickets to shows at Cardiff Castle go to depotlive.co.uk