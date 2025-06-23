Record-breaking nominations for Wales at Into Film Awards 2025

Pupils from a Welsh primary school are readying themselves for the Into Films Awards 2025 in London after their film received a coveted ‘Best Animation’ nomination.

Pupils from Caedraw Primary School are on their way to London on 24 June to attend the Into Film Awards 2025, because their film Cae yr Arth (Cae the Bear) has received a nomination in the Best Animation, 5 to 11 years category.

Of the 11 categories in total, Wales has received seven nominations – the highest number of nominations of any Celtic nation across the UK – ‘breaking the country’s record’ and demonstrating the strength of the film industry in Wales.

Under the guidance of Scott Beale, Higher Level Teaching Assistant at Caedraw Primary School, a class of 30 young people aged 9 to 10 years have produced a special stop-motion animation telling the story of Cae the Bear, who struggles with life in the city but who finds peace and purpose when he discovers a tiny sapling growing between pavement cracks, leading to a journey to find a place for it to thrive.

“A big process”

Ten-year-old Oliver Richards who worked as Director, Editor and Lead Animator on the film said: “The tricky part was having to make sure we didn’t make any mistakes as it’s a big process to go back and change the frames. […] I enjoyed the editing and helping my class to animate. I would like to work in animation and film when I grow up.”

Actor and Animator Livvie Lewis, also aged 10, said: “I loved doing the acting out. I had to act out the movements of Cae and expressions. Animation makes me use my imagination and I love storytelling. When I’m older I would like to work in movie making.”

Leader Scott Beale said: “I love making stop motion films with children because film is a universal language – it allows anyone to tell a story, no matter their background, spoken language, or reading and writing ability. Through our animation, the children learned to express emotion using only body language and facial expressions.”

Other nominees from Cardiff, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Swansea will also attend a star-studded, red-carpet event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday 24 June, hosted by actor, presenter and author, Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE.

Record-breaking

Commenting on the young people’s success, Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant, said: “Wales is showing itself to be a powerhouse of young creative talent, as can clearly be seen by the record-breaking number of Welsh nominees this year.

“Creative Wales is committed to building on the momentum of productions like Havoc or Mr Burton to secure a bright future for Welsh filmmaking, developing sustainable pathways from school projects to international productions. The exceptional stories these young people are telling today represent the next generation of talent who will continue to build Wales’ growing influence in global creative industries. Pob lwc bawb!”

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Wales’ film industry, following the recent success of Havoc (the Netflix action thriller starring Tom Hardy and the largest feature film ever shot entirely within Wales) and Mr Burton, produced with financial support from BBC Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, in partnership with Creative Wales.

The diversity of Welsh nominees this year is particularly noteworthy, with young filmmakers from urban to rural communities, representing a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. Animated Voices, created by young people from ethnic minority backgrounds in Cardiff, explores their personal experiences of life in the UK, while Mariupol offers a powerful perspective on the war in Ukraine through the eyes of a displaced individual.

Diverse voices

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, who wants to work more with Creative Wales to support a thriving film ecosystem extended from major international productions to nurturing young grassroots talent, said: “We’re thrilled to see diverse young Welsh voices – including Caedraw Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil – achieving record-breaking recognition at this year’s Into Film Awards. These nominations represent communities across Wales and tell stories that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. At Into Film Cymru, we believe in creating opportunities for all young people, regardless of background, and these nominations demonstrate the power of inclusive filmmaking.

“From Penygroes to Cardiff, from animation to documentary, these young creators are telling authentic stories with exceptional creativity and technical skill. The record number of nominations this year not only reflects growing confidence and talent but also shows how film education can inspire the next generation of Welsh storytellers who will build on our current industry success.”

Best Animation – 5 to 11 years (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK) Cae yr Arth (Cae the Bear) – Made by a class of 30 young people aged 9-10 from Caedraw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil Best Animation – 12 to 19 years (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK) Animated Voices – Made by 10 young people aged 13-14 from Cardiff, working with Gritty Realism Productions, Diverse Cymru and EYST. Best Documentary (Sponsored by IMDb) Mariupol – Made by Daria Savchenko, aged 18, from Gower College – Swansea Time for Action (Sponsored by Swatch) Tipping Point – Made by Araminta, aged 16 – Conwy Best Film – 5 to 11 years (Sponsored by Working Title Films) Ynyr yr Ysbryd (Ynyr the Ghost) – Made by Briall (aged 10), Celt (10), Elai (9) and Fflur (10), from Clwb Ffilm Dyffryn Nantlle – Penygroes, Gwynedd Best Film – 16 to 19 years (Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery) Beware the Zoomies – Made by Araminta, Cole, Micah, and Ethan – Conwy Filmmaking Champion (Sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd.) Selected Filmmaking Champions are all Into Film Award winners. Steve Swindon from TAPE Community Music and Film – Llandudno Working with 16- to 19-year-olds with a wide range of additional needs, Steve strives to be a creative advocate. He has supported pupils to set up their own production company, Hope Productions, with their film Battery – a perfect example of Steve’s work in action (nominated for Best Film – 16-19 at the Into Film Awards 2024).

The Awards, sponsored by the UK film industry celebrate young people’s creativity in film, showcasing and highlighting the wealth of tomorrow’s creative talent. Other categories include Best Film – 12 to 15 years (Sponsored by Paramount Pictures); Best Story (Sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios); the Audience Choice Award (Sponsored by Universal Pictures International); and Ones to Watch – (Sponsored by EON Productions).

This year’s Awards received an unprecedented number of film entries from every corner of the UK, with compelling and timely stories for young people including mental health, the war in Ukraine, gender identity, neurodivergence, multiculturism, the potential harms of AI, feeling disconnected and isolated in modern society, nature conservation, immigration and identity, looking after an unwell parent, the need to stop scrolling on social media, and much more.

All nominations showcase the phenomenal breadth and depth of young filmmaking talent across the UK, but particularly in Wales.

This is a glitzy afternoon ceremony, which has previously been attended by some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Luke Evans, Rhys Ifans, as well as Daniel Craig, Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy, Simon Pegg, Martin Freeman and Naomie Harris.

