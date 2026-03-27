Reformed 2000s boyband bring huge anniversary tour to Wales

One of the most successful boy bands of all time is set to perform in the Welsh capital later this year – minus two of its original members.

Globally renowned pop group Westlife have unveiled the UK and European leg of their 25th anniversary celebrations – Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour, with a Cardiff date scheduled for Monday 19 October.

Running from September 2026, the tour will see the band deliver a euphoric, hit-filled set spanning their extraordinary 25-year career from timeless ballads to global chart-toppers. The UK leg includes shows in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Manchester, before returning to Belfast and onto Europe for their first headline continental run in two decades, with concerts in France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland.

Westlife are an Irish pop group formed in Dublin in 1998. The group consists of members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily. Mark is currently focusing on his health, however, so he won’t be joining Kian, Shane and Nicky for the shows.

Brian McFadden was a member of the band before leaving to pursue a solo career in March 2004. The group disbanded in 2012 and later reunited in 2018.

In a joint statement announcing the tour, Westlife said: ‘This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning.

“The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.’

In Ireland, the group has 11 number-one albums, 16 number-one singles, and 34 Top 50 singles. They have sold over 55 million records and are holders of four Guinness World Records.

Westlife has received numerous accolades including one World Music Award, two Brit Awards, four MTV Awards, and four Record of the Year Awards.

Westlife also release ‘Chariot’, a brand-new single written by Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Will Reynolds and co-written and produced by Steve Mac.

Arriving as a special release for fans to mark 25 years of music and memories, the band called “Chariot” a “powerful, life-affirming anthem that celebrates love, family and the moments that truly matter”.

The band released their latest compilation 25: The Ultimate Collection on February 13 2026.

Westlife will perform at Utilita, Cardiff on Monday 19 October 2026. Find out more and purchase tickets here.