Remaining semi-finalists revealed for S4C’s Y Llais

The second batch of semi-finalists have been selected for Y Llais, the Welsh-language version of the world-famous competition The Voice.

After weeks of inspiring blind auditions and call backs, the remaining six talented singers have earned their place in the semi-finals.

On Sunday, 16 March, Coaches Sir Bryn Terfel and Bronwen Lewis each selected three artists to remain in their teams for the next stage of the competition.

Both Coaches were joined by special Guest Coaches to assist them in making these crucial decisions: Sir Bryn Terfel was joined by Elin Fflur, one of Wales’ most respected and accomplished singers, and working with Team Bronwen was presenter, singer and producer Steffan Rhys Hughes who created the Welsh of the West End vocal ensemble. The group reached the live semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2022.

“A real pleasure”

Steffan Rhys Hughes said: “I remember watching Bronwen’s audition on The Voice years ago and falling in love with her voice.

“Her career has gone from strength to strength since then, and we both worked in a similar way during lockdown producing performances online. We both have a similar taste in music, vocals and interpretation. Bronwen’s singers are in safe hands with her at the helm.

“Working with Bronwen on Y Llais was a real pleasure – plenty of chatting, fun and laughter, but also an appreciation and admiration for the special voices in Bronwen’s team. Helping to bring her team from eight down to three was much more difficult than I had expected.

“Best wishes to everyone who has reached the semi-finals, and to those who will go on to the grand final.”

Joining Team Bronwen, the chosen artists are Liam J. Edwards from Gorseinon, Emma Winter from Troed y Rhiw near Merthyr Tydfil, and Elys Davies from Bridgend.

Elys, who has also used the opportunity of appearing on Y Llais to learn Welsh, said:

“It gave me the kick that I needed to learn Welsh – it’s always something I’ve wanted to do.”

“It’s been an amazing experience. I’ve not done anything like it before – the talent in Wales is just incredible. Meeting everyone and the support behind the scenes and everyone I’ve been in touch with – it’s all felt really warm.”

Excitement

And joining Sir Bryn’s Team for the semi-finals are Megan Hâf Davies from Garnant in the Aman Valley, Sara Owen from Carmel, and Nia Tyler who lives in Cardiff.

Megan said: “I speak Welsh every day. I work in Welsh, I’m studying Welsh at University and socialise in Welsh so when this opportunity came to sing in Welsh, it just slotted into my life perfectly.

“It’s given me the chance to do what I enjoy doing in the language I enjoy performing in.”

These six will move on to the next stage of the competition, where they will continue to battle for a place in the final.

The other Coaches, Aleighcia Scott and Yws Gwynedd have already chosen the singers who will represent their teams in the semi-final.

Joining Team Yws are Bethany from the Rhondda, Anna from Porthcawl and Stephen from Narberth originally but who now lives in Cardiff.

And joining Team Aleighcia for the semi-final are Rose from Cardiff, Lauren from Llanelli and duo SJ and Endaf from Cardiff and Caernarfon.

All episodes are available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

But the journey doesn’t end here. The semi-finals of Y Llais will be on S4C at 7.30pm on Sunday 23 March where every Coach will choose one act each to go through to the grand final, which airs at 7.30pm on Sunday 30 March.

Stay up to date with all the latest Y Llais news by following the show on social media @YLlais.

