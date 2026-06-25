Renowned chef opens new tasting restaurant

Amelia Jones

A new tasting restaurant owned by renowned chef has opened in a popular Welsh market town.

Fir by Matt Sampson has taken over a restaurant in Hay-On-Wye, and is now serving a £98 14-course tasting menu made with ‘world class ingredients.’

The property was previously known as Chapters, which was a Michelin Green-Starred restaurant and bottle shop.

The restaurant, which is set in a converted chapel, announced their closure in late April, and officially shut on 16 May.

The new owner, who is originally from Powys, began his culinary career locally with a part-time job near Brecon. He then started at now closed Bristol restaurant Casamia aged only 17.

He has also worked at Simon Rogan’s Lake District restaurant L’Enclume and was sous chef at Gareth Ward’s Ynyshir restaurant in West Wales.

This project follows Sampson, now 25, launching Restaurant Fir in The Vine Tree pub in Llangatock last September. This restaurant was well received by locals but was cut short by issues with the lease.

This new restaurant will offer a modern British tasting menu, with a mission to rely on local sourcing, foraging and low waste cooking.

When announcing that he was taking over the restaurant, he said: “…FIR By Matt Sampson is the most meaningful project of my career and will be a true representation of the past 10 years.

“Our goal is to create an intimate setting to showcase world class produce from Wales and beyond. Hay is full of incredible producers, suppliers, culture and I cannot wait to help push this culinary destination

further than ever before in this new era!

“We will be celebrating the launch of FIR with a guest chef series once a month starting in July with someone very close to me, keep your eyes peeled as seats will be limited.”

The restaurant officially opened its doors on 20 June.

Following opening week, Sampson took to social media to thank everyone for their support. He said: “Where do I begin…..last night we launched @firbymattsampson in the incredible town of Hay-on-Wye where the local community has been incredibly welcoming!

“Not many photos from opening week but I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved, not only the team which absolutely smashed it last night but everyone behind the scenes who has supported, given advice and believed in what I want to achieve!”

For more updates on the restaurant, follow their social media here.