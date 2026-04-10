Restaurant in Welsh market town wins big at restaurant awards 2026

Amelia Jones

A restaurant in a Welsh market town has been named ‘Bar and Grill Restaurant’ of the year.

The Hobby Horse, in Brynmawr, was awarded title at the Welsh Restaurant Awards, on March 23 at The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff. The award recognises the pub’s dedication to high-quality food, excellent service, and strong community engagement.

The restaurant was founded by Chef Jay and Marissa and has become a staple for many of the local community.

Following the award, they thanked their customers on social media: “We are absolutely blown away by these awards! We are beyond honoured. A massive thank you to our loyal customers—both those who have been with us from the start and those just joining our journey.

“This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team, And of course, the man behind the magic, Chef Jay. We are so grateful for your hard work and heart. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the support. We couldn’t have done this without you!”

The restaurant is just a short stroll from Brynmawr’s bus station. Its front patio is popular in fine weather, while a cosy bar and intimate dining room offer a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike. Sporting memorabilia, including autographed shirts, add character to the interior, and the pub has long been a hub for local clubs, walkers, and charity groups.

Though once known for its real ales and old Rhymney Brewery hobby horse sign, the pub has evolved into a celebrated destination for good food and warm hospitality. Its exterior, especially in summer, showcases why the Hobby Horse has been a strong competitor in the Blaenau Gwent in Bloom competition.

Owner and team members credited the award to their hardworking staff and loyal community. With this recognition, The Hobby Horse continues to cement its status as a local gem, offering a welcoming environment, hearty meals, and a taste of Brynmawr’s community spirit.