Reunited after 22 years Britpop stars to play shows at grassroots venues

Nation.Cymru staff

They were one of the bright lights of the Britpop scene, whose flame burnt brightly in their ’90s heyday – now they’re back and heading for Wales.

Indie pop troubadours Gene are to play three shows in aid of Everywhere At Once, a nationwide grassroots music festival taking place from June 26–28, 2026, spearheaded by the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and The National Lottery.

It will feature over 1,200 gigs across 500+ UK grassroots venues, acting as a “festival on your doorstep” during Glastonbury’s 2026 fallow year, aiming to support local venues.

The festival will see Gene playing showing their support by playing gigs at grassroots music venues in Lancaster, Southampton and Newport.

The gig in Wales, will see the band fronted by Welshman Martin Rossiter take to the stage at The Corn Exchange in Newport on Saturday, June 27.

Gene emerged during the mid-1990s Britpop era, renowned for their anthemic guitar melodies and emotionally charged lyrics.

Despite drawing early comparisons to The Smiths, they carved out a dedicated cult following before officially disbanding in 2004.

Formed in London in 1993, the band consists of Martin Rossiter (lead vocals), Steve Mason (guitar), Kevin Miles (bass), and Matt James (drums). Because of Rossiter’s literate, often melancholic lyricism and dramatic vocal delivery, the UK music press frequently compared them to Morrissey and The Smiths.

However, guitarist Steve Mason drew more heavily on the energetic styles of Paul Weller and The Faces, giving Gene a much punchier, harder-rocking live sound than their influences

The band called it quits in 2004. Since then, frontman Martin Rossiter has pursued a solo music career and transitioned into teaching. Following an extended hiatus, Gene thrilled long-time fans by reuniting for a series of highly successful, sold-out live shows.

Tickets for the Newport show go on general sale this Friday, May 29. Find out more HERE

For pre-sale tickets sign up to Gene’s mailing list via their Facebook page HERE

Leading UK charity Music Venue Trust (MVT) and The National Lottery today announced an expanded line-up for Everywhere At Once.

Taking place on what would have been the Glastonbury Festival weekend of June 26 to 28, 2026, more than 400 grassroots music venues will stage hundreds of live music events under the banner of Everywhere At Once, the UK’s biggest festival.

Joining the previously announced artists are Fatboy Slim, Glenn Tilbrook, Lucy Spraggan, Gene, D Double E, P Money and Westside Cowboy, adding even more breadth to a weekend already set to become the biggest celebration of grassroots live music ever staged in the UK.

Glenn Tilbrook will be performing on the Theatreship in East London’s Canary Wharf, Lucy Spraggan at The Sub Rooms in Stroud, Gene will be playing shows in Southampton, Newport and Lancaster, D Double E at The Brickworks in Nottingham, P Money at Suki10c in Birmingham, and Westside Cowboy are playing a hometown show at Manchester’s Low Four. With tickets for The Lathums’ two previously announced shows selling out in minutes, the band have added a show at Preston’s The Ferret.

Details of Fatboy Slim’s show, and how to get tickets, will be announced in the run up to the festival weekend.

Fatboy Slim said “I’ve been lucky enough to play huge stages all over the world, but grassroots venues are where it all started for me and where music scenes really begin, where artists learn their craft, where communities form, and where people come together purely for the love of it. Without grassroots venues, independent promoters and local crowds taking a chance on something new, none of this exists.

“These spaces are vital for culture and for local communities, so if there’s anything I can do to help shine a light on them and help keep that spirit alive, I’m more than happy to be involved. And if you care about music, go out and support your local venues, buy a ticket, discover somebody new, and be part of keeping those scenes alive.”

More than 2,000 artists will perform across the weekend, representing the full spectrum of the UK’s music scene. From dance and electronic music to indie, rock, grime, pop, jazz, folk, punk, soul and more, Everywhere At Once showcases the extraordinary diversity and creativity thriving in grassroots venues across the country. S

upported by the National Lottery, established artists will perform intimate grassroots venue shows alongside emerging local talent and breakthrough new acts, highlighting the vital role these venues play in developing the next generation of British music.

Find out more about the Everywhere At Once national grassroots music festival and find out who is playing in your area HERE