Nation Cymru staff

A joint arena tour from two reunited bands who were among the biggest selling pop acts of the 2000s has been cancelled despite the ‘incredible’ response from fans.

Pop fans had been given the chance to relive one of the defining eras of early-2000s British pop when Hear’Say & Liberty X: Popstars – The Originals tour comes to Wales next year.

The two groups, who became household names during the explosion of reality television and pop music at the turn of the millennium, were set to join forces at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena in April 2027 for a night celebrating the music and nostalgia of the era.

Sharing the news across their socials, Liberty X wrote: “Unfortunately we can confirm that our joint tour with Hear’Say has been cancelled.

“We have been assured that all purchased tickets will be refunded as soon as possible and we sincerely hope that the speed at which the promoter has made this decision gives everyone who bought a ticket as much time as possible to change their plans.

Just as we did 25 years ago, as a bunch of kids with a dream, we took a leap of faith.

“We had no idea how this project would be received and the response we’ve had has been nothing short of incredible.

“To each and every one of you who bought a ticket, to those of you who were going to travel from continents far away to come and see us, to everyone who has made us feel so loved – THANK YOU, from the bottom of our hearts ♥️

“Kym, Noel, Danny and Suzanne – what a blast it’s been reconnecting with you after all these years. We were so looking forward to putting on the most amazing shows together. It takes courage to put yourself out there and no matter what, we can be proud of ourselves for that.

“We, as Liberty X, couldn’t be more grateful for the 25 years we’ve had in this industry and for each other. We are no strangers to adversity and all that we’ve been through has made our friendship stronger still.

“Who knows what the future holds for us – all we know is that to be together again has been beautiful. We came here to celebrate, and celebrate we will!

“Love always, Liberty X xxxxx”

A similar statement was made at the same time by Hear’Say at the same time.

A spokesperson told The Sun: “The reality is that ticket sales weren’t where they needed to be.

“Hear’Say and Liberty X were determined to give audiences the very best experience possible, and the production costs involved in delivering a show of this scale were significantly higher than expected. Ultimately, the tour therefore wasn’t commercially viable.”

“It’s hugely disappointing for everyone involved, particularly the artists and fans who were so excited about the tour and have waited 25 years for this moment,” they added.

“However, it’s important to be honest and transparent about the circumstances rather than allow unnecessary speculation.”

Phenomenon

Hear’Say rose to fame following the first series of Popstars in 2000, quickly becoming one of the biggest pop acts in Britain. The group went straight to number one with debut single Pure and Simple, while their follow-up releases cemented their place in the UK pop landscape.

Liberty X emerged from the same Popstars phenomenon and went on to enjoy major chart success of their own. The group became particularly well known for hits including Just a Little, Got to Have Your Love and Being Nobody, establishing a distinctive place in the pop scene of the early 2000s.

Popstars – The Originals was set to bring the two acts together for a nostalgic live show aimed at fans who remember the era — while offering a new generation the opportunity to experience some of its most recognisable pop music on stage.

The Cardiff date had been planned to form part of the tour’s 2027 schedule, with the Utilita Arena providing the setting for an evening built around familiar hits, live performances and the distinctive pop culture of the period.